‘Marvel’s 616’ Trailer Reveals Disney+’s Inspiring Superhero Docuseries

Superhero stories are powerful. They’re aspirational pieces of pop mythology, accessible enough for folks of every age to enjoy, and widespread enough to influence culture as a whole. If you’re looking for a broad, varying look at the journeys behind these stories, Marvel’s 616 looks to be an excellent start. The Disney+ docuseries takes a different look at various elements of Marvel superhero storytelling and culture each episode — and we’ve got the first, incredibly inspiring trailer here.

From cosplay to representation in writing to the cultural specifics of Japanese Spider-Man (holy shit I can’t wait), every episode will show us a component of Marvel in a deep, entertaining, and rousing matter. Every episode is also directed by a different person, and the slate is eclectic, including comedic performers Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, and Paul Scheer (who shows up in this trailer with his trademark contagious enthusiasm). Black Widow might be delayed for awhile, but this docuseries looks to tide us all over and thensome.

Check out the official Marvel’s 616 trailer and synopsis below. The docuseries begins November 20. For more on what you can expect this fall on Disney+, why, here’s the full dang schedule!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>