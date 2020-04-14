‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Sets Premiere Date for Final Season

The end is nigh for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ABC announced on Tuesday that the seventh and final season of the Marvel TV series will premiere on May 27th, setting the course for the last stretch of 13 episodes.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was the first TV series offshoot to arrive after the Marvel Cinematic Universe was solidified, with The Avengers writer/director Joss Whedon helping get the ABC series off the ground. But the show struggled in its early days to keep up with the MCU on the big screen, and was often left with nothing but scraps to “connect” it to the goings-on in the movies.

Eventually Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. gained a devoted yet relatively small following as it moved away from trying to connect the films and instead focused on building out its own in-story universe.

The show came close to cancellation in Season 5, and indeed the writers thought the series was over, but ABC decided to renew the show for another season, and then eventually another. Indeed, when Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs its final episode this summer, that will be the end of Marvel TV as we know it. The ABC spinoff Agent Carter was cancelled after two seasons, all of Marvel’s Netflix shows have been cancelled after a couple of seasons each, and Marvel’s Hulu shows have also been cancelled save for the upcoming Helstrom.

Why? Because Marvel TV as we know it is being reorganized as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige takes control of the television side of the company for the first time. Going forward, all Marvel TV shows will now be developed alongside the feature films, with storylines weaving in and out of the films and TV shows. Disney+ is a cornerstone of this plan as upcoming limited series like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see the feature film actors crossing over into television.

But longtime fans of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will no doubt be happy to get some closure after seven years, and who knows, maybe those who opted out of the series will check out this final run of episodes since we’re all quarantined anyway.

Check out the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 teaser below. Click here for a complete list of TV premiere dates.