‘Marvel’s Avengers’: Here’s How and When to Play the Beta

Avengers! Assemble!

August is shaping up to be Beta month for Square-Enix / Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers, the new action game that lets you suit up as your favorite Marvel superhero and do damage to ne’er-do-wells and supervillains alike. And though the game doesn’t officially launch until September 4th, gamers will be able to get their hands on the Beta for PS4, Xbox One, and PC next month.

Here’s the Beta breakdown:

August 7-9 : PlayStation Advantage Closed BETA: The first BETA weekend will be available for those who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation4. Pre-load will be available on August 6.

: PlayStation Advantage Closed BETA: The first BETA weekend will be available for those who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation4. Pre-load will be available on August 6. August 14-16 : PlayStation Advantage Open BETA & Xbox/PC Closed BETA: The second BETA weekend will be open to the entire PS4 community as part of our PlayStation Advantage partnership. Additionally, those of you who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox or PC will be able to jump in and play. Pre-load will be available on August 13.

: PlayStation Advantage Open BETA & Xbox/PC Closed BETA: The second BETA weekend will be open to the entire PS4 community as part of our PlayStation Advantage partnership. Additionally, those of you who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox or PC will be able to jump in and play. Pre-load will be available on August 13. August 21: Open BETA for All: August 21 – 23 will give all fans across all platforms a chance to jump in and play the Marvel’s Avengers BETA! Pre-load will be available on August 20.

And here’s how we know:

Mark your calendars for our second Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE, & to play as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes during our August BETA Weekends! Tune in on July 29 for an extensive look at BETA content, and perhaps a surprise…or two? #Reassemble #EmbraceYourPowers pic.twitter.com/EC4XlQFFdL — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 15, 2020

Before July closes out, Square-Enix will host a War Table event on Wednesday, July 29th at 10am PT / 1pm ET to share more details, Beta content, and super-surprises.

More info from Square-Enix follows below: