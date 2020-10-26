‘Marvel’s Avengers’: Everything We Know About the Next Update

Marvel’s Avengers is a big-name title with lots of talent behind the scenes, plenty to enjoy while stepping into the shoes of your favorite superheroes, and more than enough gear to keep fans grinding at the highest levels. And yet the playerbase has taken a nosedive in the weeks following release. What happened? Some bugs affecting the main gameplay, progression, and multiplayer had a lot to do with it, but mainly players just gravitated elsewhere to other games rather than replaying the same battles and missions again and again. Crystal Dynamics is aware of the fanbase feedback and is taking steps to course-correct in light of it.

In a recent Square Enix news post from Crystal Dynamics’ Head of Studio, Scot Amos, the “State of the Game Update” confirmed that, yeah, not everything had gone according to plan. (Amos went on to participate in a Q&A afterwards that left fans less than reassured.) Changes to the content roadmap soon followed. They included delays to Kate Bishop’s highly anticipated arrival, which will likely push back the follow-up story featuring the other Hawkeye, Clint Barton. And while Amos mentioned the new Cloning Lab settings / missions and the Omega-level danger that comes with them, we have very few details about that otherwise enticing bit of content. Here’s what we know:

Marvel’s Avengers Players, Be Sure to Get Your Gift!

For one thing, it’s good to know Marvel / Square Enix / Crystal Dynamics is aware of the issues with the game. They’re currently offering a digital thank-you bundle, which includes:

Credits: 1500 – Enough for a Legendary Skin and Nameplate from the Marketplace

1500 – Enough for a Legendary Skin and Nameplate from the Marketplace Units: 7000

7000 Upgrade Modules: 250

250 DNA Keys: 20

20 A Sarah Garza-Inspired Nameplate (Because seriously, you’re the best.)

This bundle will be available until 10:00 AM PDT on November 5th. You can hoard it and wait for the new content (which will come with some premium pricing options) or you can take advantage of the discounted store:

Everything is 50% off in the Marketplace until October 29! Each day of the week will feature a different set of items from past weeks in the Marketplace. Keep those eyes peeled! pic.twitter.com/y1h5dZ9Ywg — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 22, 2020

Community-Driven Updates and Improvements

To drive home the fact that the Devs are listening to players’ complaints and constructive criticism, here’s a list of things they’re working on implementing:

Avengers Initiative Ping System: A system that will allow players to mark objectives, resources, health crates, and enemies, allowing players to command AI companions to hack/smash doors or prioritize specific enemies.

A system that will allow players to mark objectives, resources, health crates, and enemies, allowing players to command AI companions to hack/smash doors or prioritize specific enemies. Reassemble Campaign Replay: An option to reset the Reassemble campaign and replay it with your Super Hero’s level and gear intact.

An option to reset the Reassemble campaign and replay it with your Super Hero’s level and gear intact. High Contrast Mode: An accessibility feature that will allow the player to apply solid darken veils behind text to improve readability.

An accessibility feature that will allow the player to apply solid darken veils behind text to improve readability. Hero Icon Visibility: An option to adjust the display of identifying icons above a Super Hero’s head to be on by default or dynamic.

An option to adjust the display of identifying icons above a Super Hero’s head to be on by default or dynamic. Mission Reward Clarity: Improved clarity around mission-specific rewards when viewed on the WAR TABLE. This will allow players to more strategically take on missions to meet their current goals and seek out specific gear and resources.

Improved clarity around mission-specific rewards when viewed on the WAR TABLE. This will allow players to more strategically take on missions to meet their current goals and seek out specific gear and resources. Offscreen & Ranged Enemy Attack Indicators: Better feedback for players to avoid offscreen and ranged enemy attacks.

A Ping system is a great QoL addition that will make navigating some twisty, turny areas a little breezier while also keeping your goofy AI teammates in line. Allowing players to revisit the Reassemble campaign as a NewGame+, essentially, is a fantastic way to encourage story-driven playthroughs. The above changes are a great start.

Late-Game Content & Gear

Here are some of the changes coming to the already-in-place endgame grind:

Mega Hive: To support our late game players, we recently dropped the Mega Hive. Mega Hives are a weekly mission type for fans who prefer to fly solo, testing their top-tier roster in a gauntlet of descending floors with increasingly difficult enemies. We’ve heard loud and clear that players want a multiplayer option for the Mega Hive, and that is something we are working towards in the coming months.

To support our late game players, we recently dropped the Mega Hive. Mega Hives are a weekly mission type for fans who prefer to fly solo, testing their top-tier roster in a gauntlet of descending floors with increasingly difficult enemies. We’ve heard loud and clear that players want a multiplayer option for the Mega Hive, and that is something we are working towards in the coming months. Tachyon Missions & SHIELD Substation Zero: A new outpost, SHIELD Substation Zero, dropped this week in the Pacific Northwest. SHIELD is investigating new temporal anomalies that have begun forming across the world and need the Avengers’ help. Visit this space to meet new characters and activate new rituals

A new outpost, SHIELD Substation Zero, dropped this week in the Pacific Northwest. SHIELD is investigating new temporal anomalies that have begun forming across the world and need the Avengers’ help. Visit this space to meet new characters and activate new rituals You’ll investigate the Tachyon anomalies by taking on the new Tachyon Rift missions. These rifts make gameplay much more challenging by introducing Tachyon Storms, which require greater collaboration between players (two minimum) to succeed. The storm will damage players over time, but charges Heroic energy at an increased rate. It also introduces Cosmic Gear. This is another late-game offering, as Tachyon Rift Missions require 140 Power Level or higher Super Heroes to play. These missions are available once per day and rotate out daily.

Why Crystal Dynamics would want to mimic a gamestyle from the beleaguered Anthem is beyond me, but perhaps that approach will pay dividends if the playerbase thinks the loot is worth the effort. But here’s a tease for some of the new content that could ease burdens on the Tachyon missions:

Omega-Level Threats: In the next few weeks we will introduce a new mission classification to Marvel’s Avengers – Omega-Level Threats. Missions under the Omega-Level Threat umbrella are multiplayer-focused challenges that are tuned for high-end players and offer special late-game rewards. Skill and coordination with your team will be key to overcoming these missions, including the Avengers-worthy fight at the finale.

In the next few weeks we will introduce a new mission classification to Marvel’s Avengers – Omega-Level Threats. Missions under the Omega-Level Threat umbrella are multiplayer-focused challenges that are tuned for high-end players and offer special late-game rewards. Skill and coordination with your team will be key to overcoming these missions, including the Avengers-worthy fight at the finale. Omega-Level Threats are a first step towards even more exciting and challenging late-game content. Many in our community have asked if Omega-Level Threat missions are Marvel’s Avengers’ equivalent to raids. Though focused on multiplayer and designed to be extremely challenging, Omega-Level Threats represent our first step in escalating the challenge your Super Heroes face. As the Avengers Initiative narrative continues to unfold, the stakes will get higher and the challenges harder.

So here’s the most exciting part of the update so far, a very brief reveal of what those Omega-Level Threats will be:

The first Omega-Level Threat is the AIM Cloning Lab, which requires advanced tactics and the full cooperation of a seasoned four-player team to beat the high power level challenge. The lab culminates in a massive fight that is influenced by how you performed in the penultimate objective. How? We’re not going to spoil the surprise for you! The AIM Cloning Lab must be completed between 10:00 AM PDT Friday and 10:00 AM PDT Monday. While it can be replayed, like other late-game content it has better rewards for the first completion.

That’s pretty cool, despite how cryptic it is. Sharp-eyed viewers have probably spotted by now that certain rewards / cosmetics can only be obtained by completing Cloning Lab missions … which don’t exist in the game yet. Stay tuned. But here’s the bummer…

Kate Bishop’s Arrival Will Be Delayed

Moving forward, we intend to have a fixed, predictable patching cycle to ensure all new content meets both our and your high standards and has time for extensive internal testing. We know fans are hungry for new content, but delivering a fun experience is our priority. With this in mind, we’ve decided to push Kate Bishop’s Operation launch back a bit, out of October. We’re sorry for this slight delay, but we are dedicated as a team to quality first.

When we do get to play Kate Bishop’s Operation, we’ll be heading back into the Tachyon Rifts and exploring the source of them, a story that introduces a new threat. Here’s what follows that introduction:

Then comes Clint (we’ll have more information on him later) and looking into 2021, our biggest Avengers Initiative addition yet will introduce a new Hero, region, and narrative arc.

If you were hoping to continue playing Marvel’s Avengers on next-gen consoles, well, the good news is that you can, but the full next-gen-ready game launch won’t be arriving until 2021:

We’ve also made the decision to shift our PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launch to next year to ensure that we give our team the time to deliver a next-gen experience showcasing all that this game is meant to be. More details to come. Until then, however, you’ll be able to continue playing the current-gen (PS4/Xbox One) Marvel’s Avengers game on next-gen platforms to take advantage of their powerful hardware, be it via inserting a physical disk or redownloading the game. Two of the most obvious benefits of this are improved frame rates and faster loading times. In addition, players who make the jump to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will still be able to play co-op with their friends on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One respectively as well as carry their existing save-game forward to the next-generation of consoles! All the above will be available to players at no additional cost, including the next-generation upgrades for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

That’s everything we know at the moment, but stay tuned for the latest (and hopefully greatest) on Marvel’s Avengers to come!