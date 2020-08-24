‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Launch Trailer Makes One Last Pitch to Play as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
Square Enix is back with what I believe is the 86th trailer for Marvel’s Avengers, the highly-anticipated game featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes facing off against villainous tuna can M.O.D.O.K. Featuring a healthy dose of gameplay and storyline details, the launch trailer is one last pitch for anyone on the fence as the game debuts September 4.
Collider’s own Games Guru Dave Trumbore had a chance to play the Marvel’s Avengers Beta, and the results were promising. HEre’s what he had to say:
“Marvel’s Avengers is off to a great start with this Beta. It’s clear that the team behind the scenes wants this title to be a game for fans first but also for the long haul. Don’t expect a Marvel’s Spider-Man style of story or playthrough; this isn’t a standalone character-focused solo adventure with a definitive ending but rather a team-based multiplayer battler that allows players to customize and min-max their chosen superhero(es) through an evolving series of action-packed adventures. And you’ll get to do it with both new and existing friends (or take a contingent of A.I. companions with you, if you’d like) as the story continues into the foreseeable future. The Beta is just the beginning; I can’t wait to see what Marvel’s Avengers does next!”
Check out the launch trailer below. Marvel’s Avengers is set to debut on September 4. For more on the game, here’s info on how Spider-Man will join the game in 2021.
Here is the official synopsis for Marvel’s Avengers:
Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
Marvel Entertainment and Square Enix are excited to unveil Marvel’s Avengers, an epic action-adventure game that combines cinematic storytelling with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with Eidos-Montréal, Nixxes Software, and Crystal Northwest, Marvel’s Avengers will release simultaneously for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Stadia, and PC on September 4, 2020.
