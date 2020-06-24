New ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Trailer Reveals History’s Best Villain M.O.D.O.K. Is the Game’s Big Bad

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have revealed a new trailer for Marvel’s Avengers, the super-powered video game arriving this September, which gives a little bit more plot details but far more importantly reveals that the main antagonist will be none other than the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, better known as M.O.D.O.K.

It’s well-documented that every single person at Collider (see: literally just me) thinks M.O.D.O.K.—an evil sentient tuna can with psychic abilities, genius intellect, and tiny little noodle legs—is a comic book icon who deserves more respect. This new trailer explains how the game fits my dude’s massive bulbous head into the story. Marvel’s Avengers follows Kamala Khan (a.k.a. Ms. Marvel) as she tries to reunite an Avengers squad who have been cast aside by society. Making her mission harder are past ties to George Tarleton, the low-key insane leader of Advanced Idea Mechanics who eventually transforms himself into M.O.D.O.K.

“I will rid the Earth of super powers,” Tarleton says in the trailer. “Even if it has to end with me.”

Check out the new trailer below. For more on Marvel’s Avengers, here’s the first storyline trailer. The game stars Laura Bailey as Black Widow, Travis Willingham as Thor, Troy Baker as Bruce Banner with Darin De Paul as Hulk, Nolan North as Iron Man, Jeff Schine as Captain America, Edmund Kingsley as Jarvis, and Sandra Saad as Kamala Khan.

Here is the official synopsis for Marvel’s Avengers: