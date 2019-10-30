New ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Gameplay Trailer Reveals Intense Plot Details

0

The latest trailer for Marvel’s Avengers from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics landed today and it’s revealing some big things about the game. Announced earlier this year at E3 2019, Marvel’s Avengers is fans of all ages who are keen to play as some of their favorite Marvel characters and head into a new mission unlike anything they’ve seen in the MCU. This game is likely the first of many the will come from the deal struck between Marvel and Square Enix back in 2017.

The new Marvel’s Avengers trailer was released in a lengthy Playstation Blog post covering the world of the game. Even though a few trailers have been released before, including one introducing the playable main character Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, this new trailer takes us deep into the story at the heart of this first Marvel-Square Enix game. The beginning shows us the same footage from the cinematic trailer shown at Square Enix’s E3 presentation: the Avengers are introduced at an event known as “Avengers Day” in San Francisco. During the event, a threat invades the city that forces the Avengers into action but ends disastrously. The Avengers are blamed and are forced to disband. New information from the trailer reveals the big bad of the game, a tech corporation named AIM. Kamala Khan has managed to infiltrate AIM and steal some very important information, putting her on AIM’s radar. From there, players will take on Kamala Khan’s identity as they work to rebuild the Avengers, restore their name and reputation, and take AIM down once and for all.

In addition to revealing the plot and reminding us that players will be able to play Kamala as well as other Avengers (namely Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and Black Widow), we also get a better look at gameplay. This is arguably one of the most interesting aspects of the trailer. It’s revealed that, as you play, you’ll earn and unlock new gear. New gear pieces can be equipped and will affect your gameplay style, which means you will have the ability to create your own exciting gaming experience that can vary every time you play. Two different kinds of missions are also details, including the single-player hero missions we’ve heard about before, and a preview of how to access new skills and abilities for your character is also shown. Basically, this new trailer comes with a wealth of solid new information that should convince anybody still on the fence about this game that it’s going to be well worth your time.

Marvel’s Avengers will be released on May 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Check out the latest trailer featuring new plot details and gameplay below: