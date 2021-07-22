The Avengers are facing a new threat to the Earth in Marvel's Avengers Omega Level Threat: Family Reunion. As the name implies, the Avengers once again reunite in this new content for Square Enix's Marvel Avengers. With Square Enix being very transparent with the roadmap for Marvel Avengers content, fans can enjoy the new update before War For Wakanda releases in August. Like other content updates, Omega Level Threat: Family Reunion will be completely free and releases on July 27.

The new update includes new team-based challenges, end-game content, high-end gear, and will feature a new difficulty tier. If you are wondering what "top tier difficulty" looks like, check out the enemy Iron Man robots wielding Thor's Mjölnir and Captain America's shield! Additionally, players will be able to unlock cosmetic skins based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe counterparts of their favorite characters. This means you can dress the part of your favorite heroes and showcase their true power as you combat this new threat. This update will also add Multiplayer Mega Hives and allow you to play as any combination of your favorite heroes permanently.

Image via Square Enix

RELATED: ‘Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther - War for Wakanda’ Expansion Arrives This Summer at No Additional Cost

With War For Wakanda on the horizon, players can expect a new hero, area, story, and much more. While Omega Level Threat isn't as large as War For Wakanda, it is still a nice-sized bit of content to hold the player base over until August. In a few days, you and your friends can wield Earth's mightiest heroes against these new threats!

Marvel's Avengers Omega Level Threat: Family Reunion comes out on July 27, while War For Wakanda is scheduled for release in August. Check out the trailer for Marvel's Avengers Omega Level Threat: Family Reunion below.

KEEP READING: ‘Pokémon: Unite’ Free-to-Play Game Available Now on the Nintendo Switch

Share Share Tweet Email

Ari Aster’s ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ Adds Parker Posey, Zoe Lister-Jones and More to Cast A great cast for a possibly great nightmare.

Read Next

Justin Joy (9 Articles Published) Justin has been diving into fantasy worlds since he can remember. He is a certified nerd who has a deep love of reading, writing, and eating as much food as humanly possible. You can typically find him taking shelter from the sun playing video games or braving the elements in order to walk his two adorable Australian Shepherds. More From Justin Joy