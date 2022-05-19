Marvel is well-known for its ability to write compelling characters with appealing traits and different backstories, captivating legions of fans from all around the world who form strong bonds with these incredible fictional people.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is also an extensive universe that offers a wide range of personalities. While some may argue that Gryffindor is the most common house among superheroes, not everyone that embodies its noble traits to perfection. Ever wonder which house the Sorting Hat would pick for these Avengers had they tried it on?

Sam Wilson (Falcon/Captain America): Gryffindor

There is no doubt that Sam Wilson is a Gryffindor. The Hogwarts house, which values courage and bravery, is the perfect fit for the character. Though Anthony Mackie's Falcon had previously showcased his loyalty to his ride-or-die partner Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), it is in the Disney+ series Falcon and The Winter Soldier that he becomes unstoppable, full-force, revealing his strong and fair personality.

Though his temperament is fairly similar to Steve's (spoiler: he's also a Gryffindor), Sam is unarguably funnier and resorts to humor more.

Scott Lang (Ant-Man): Hufflepuff

Simply unable to stop taking care of his daughter and generally being the best dad ever, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is quite the embodiment of a well-developed Hufflepuff. While smart and daring enough to come up with meticulous plans and end up in prison, there's a very loving and soft side to our beloved Ant-Man that paints the house of the badger as the perfect choice for him.

Besides not being one of the most competitive Avengers—which pretty much resembles Hufflepuff's sense of impartiality—among these 14 characters, he is also extremely friendly, charming everyone with his positivity.

Stephen Strange (Doctor Strange): Ravenclaw

If the Slytherclaw clan existed, Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) would lead it. The magician of the Avengers has the ambition and resourcefulness of a Slytherin combined with a Ravenclaw's wit and wisdom, as well as the ability to see out of the box, often coming up with ideas that others wouldn't have predicted.

Quick to respond and most of the time prepared to outwit someone with a chucklesome comeback on the point of his tongue, this treasured Doctor ultimately takes a seat in the house of prized learning.

T'Challa (Black Panther): Gryffindor

T'Challa instantly rose in popularity in 2016's Civil War, even before his solo movie Black Panther came out in 2018. Chadwick Boseman's amazing performance as the almost invincible Black Panther has conquered, and consistently continues to do so, thousands of people's hearts, carrying through a legacy that will endure.

We can all agree that the King of Wakanda belongs in the Gryffindor common room. He is as responsible as he is keen on protecting his people. T'Challa's warm sense of humor and sweet calmness is not to be taken for granted, for he is just as fierce and as capable of facing conflict whenever he feels that it is the right thing to do.

Bruce Banner (Hulk): Ravenclaw

Banner has presented himself to be an extremely intelligent character from the very beginning. After all, he's a renowned scientist (who also goes by "doctor", by the way). There is hardly a more fitting house to sort him into, though Hufflepuff is also a valid secondary choice.

Contrasting with his mutated alter ego, Bruce is actually a quite intellectual character who is just as generous and kind as you'd expect him to be.

Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch): Slytherin

The Scarlet Witch has undoubtedly been through a great deal of pain that emotionally transformed her. Seriously, Marvel, when fans said that Wanda deserved a break, they did not mean the heartbreak kind! Slytherins are often painted as the bad guy in situations they find themselves involved in, and that is not always the case. At least not completely.

Though she also displays traits that could potentially sort her into Gryffindor, Elizabeth Olsen's character is a Slytherin at her core. Extremely cunning, determined, and frequently pushing down her emotions to the point that it is unhealthy, Wanda surely belongs in the house of the serpent.

Steve Rogers (Captain America): Gryffindor

Impulsive, chivalrous, and respectable, Steve Rogers is quite literally the epitome of a Gryffindor. A rule-breaker by nature, as shown in Civil War (2016), the character dreams of a better world and consistently works towards one.

Leaving out that time he lied to Tony, he is also an exceptionally loyal person, always balancing the scales and looking for an objective way to solve problems. With a strong moral compass, the character's determination to always do what's right is admirable.

Peter Parker (Spider-Man): Hufflepuff

Make way for the biggest Hufflepuff to ever Hufflepuff! It is evident that Peter belongs to the yellow Hogwarts house. The hardworking and kind character portrayed by Tom Holland is everything you expect an Hufflepuff to be. His sweet nature is a big part of his personality, as well as his politeness.

Unhinged and chaotic in the most adorable way possible, Spider-Man has managed to win over many hearts throughout six Marvel films.

Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow): Slytherin

Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) is another great example of a well-intentioned Slytherin. She is the definition of "work smart, not hard" by being a master manipulator and pretty much a lie detector in human form. The character also proved herself to be a cunning leader in her solo film where she brought down the Red Room.

Mess with her loved ones, and the Black Widow will have your bones. Self-assured but also incredibly sentimental, our favorite redhead (besides Wanda, of course) clearly belongs to the Slytherin household.

Tony Stark (Iron Man): Ravenclaw

With an entire identity built on intelligence, it is hard not to picture Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) as a Ravenclaw. Nevertheless, what ultimately makes him one is his perfectionistic nature and wit. His thought process is enviably rapid—he thinks fast, efficiently, and accurately.

While a dash of Slytherin can also be spotted in the superhero temperament (boldly ambitious in his altruistic goals), Ravenclaw's skill of imagination to create new things is definitely a huge part of his personality.

Clint Barton (Hawkeye): Hufflepuff

Whether around his friends (particularly Nat) or family, Clint (Jeremy Renner) has openly and repeatedly shown his nurturing side. Marvel shone a bright light on the character's compassionate nature from the very beginning, which highlights how much of a great fit he would be for Hufflepuff.

Also displaying an honorable amount of courage while fighting evil around the world solely with the aid of his bow and arrow, Gryffindor would be his secondary house.

Thor: Gryffindor

Everyone's favorite Norse god (other than Loki, of course) is innately a Gryffindor. The confidence with which he carries himself is often worthy of envy, and it is nearly impossible not to be affected by the character's strong presence.

Like many Gryffindors, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is prideful and frequently rushes into danger without thinking first. However, his goofy, playful nature and gentleness make Hufflepuff a valid alternative, especially after Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok.

Vision: Hufflepuff

So, naturally, being an android created by Tony, you would expect Vision (Paul Bettany) to be placed in Ravenclaw. And it would only make total sense. But since the beginning of his long-term relationship with Wanda, the character has revealed himself to be extremely caring, developing real human emotions and connections which led him to strengthen his bond with the Scarlet Witch.

Vision frequently showcases Hufflepuff traits—he is kind, fair to a fault, and often chooses to stay away from conflicts.

Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel): Gryffindor

The latest (official) addition to the Avengers is incredibly fierce. Rebelious, adventorous and independent, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) follows her own rules, often showcasing her unique skills and fearlessness. There is no doubt that someone who lives by the motto "higher, further, faster" would make a notable Gryffindor.

Though she means well, the character can sometimes appear too reckless and stubborn, thoroughly embodying the traits of the Hogwarts house.

