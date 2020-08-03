Spider-Man to Join ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Superhero Squad Post-Launch in 2021

Mere days after Sony, Square Enix, and Crystal Dynamics confirmed that Hawkeye would be the first Marvel superhero to be joining Marvel’s Avengers post-launch, they just dropped a pumpkin bomb (of sorts) on us with the news that none other than Spider-Man will also be swinging into the fray.

Jeff Adams, Associate Art Director, Crystal Dynamics, wrote up a guest spot on the PlayStation blog to detail (as much as is currently allowed to be talked about) the Sensational Spider-Man’s arrival on the upcoming and highly anticipated superhero game. Adams talked up their personal connection to the Marvel Comics superhero and how cool it was to fold that iconic character into the new property. So while you can read all sorts of touching stories there, we’ve gathered the cold hard facts for Spidey’s arrival below.



Here’s how Sony PlayStation broke the news earlier today:

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man comes to Marvel's Avengers, exclusively on PlayStation. Crystal Dynamics offers early details on its own, unique take on the post-launch Hero: https://t.co/GA3t6Y40KI pic.twitter.com/TEho59XfIc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

Vince Napoli , Lead Combat Designer, is currently working on making sure Spider-Man moves and fights the way fans expect, whether it’s in the game’s War Zones, or in traversal, “arcing through the air on his web line.” The aim is to offer players a “variety of web configurations and gadgets” alongside “Spider-Man’s impressive acrobatic abilities [which] will complement the experience, allowing you to seamlessly transition from navigation to combat.”

, Lead Combat Designer, is currently working on making sure Spider-Man moves and fights the way fans expect, whether it’s in the game’s War Zones, or in traversal, “arcing through the air on his web line.” The aim is to offer players a “variety of web configurations and gadgets” alongside “Spider-Man’s impressive acrobatic abilities [which] will complement the experience, allowing you to seamlessly transition from navigation to combat.” Like the other superheroes in the game, Spider-Man will come with his own array of customization options, including an “impressive suite of iconic abilities and attacks [which] will be at your disposal, and you get to decide which gadgets and skills you wish to upgrade. These enhancements will be necessary for him to take on the threats coming his way.” Expect to see nods to both Steve Ditko and John Romita Sr. ‘s various Spider-Man designs play out in the game.

and ‘s various Spider-Man designs play out in the game. Spidey will also get a little help from his friends, including access to “custom web shooter-based technology from Hank Pym, SHIELD, Stark Industries, and more. [By] constructing the perfect gear and skills combinations, you’ll get the chance to live your Super Hero dreams through your ideal Spider-Man.”

When Spider-Man arrives, he’ll arrive in style. The team has created an “in-game event that will introduce him to the wider world of Marvel’s Avengers.” The event features unique challenges that will test his abilities, and yield “some exciting results.” And that’s sure to come with more customization options!

Spider-Man joins the Marvel’s Avengers roster in early 2021 “at no additional cost to owners of the base game, exclusively on PlayStation.”

Marvel’s Avengers launches on PS4 on September 4, 2020 and comes to PS5 later this holiday season.