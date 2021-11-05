After a notoriously bad launch and further complications in its DLC calendar due to COVID-19, Square Enix has announced the official release date for Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers. The web-slinger will be arriving in the superhero live service game on November 30th.

Announced in the latest War Table Weekly Blog on Square-Enix's official website along with a brand new content roadmap, Spider-Man will be arriving exclusively on PlayStation consoles later this month along with a brand new Hero Event titled "With Great Power." The event will come with a series of unlockable challenges that will tell a Spidey-centric story. The narrative of the Event starts when Spider-Man uncovers AIM’s plan to acquire new technology that would make their army unstoppable. In order to stop them, the friendly neighborhood hero must team with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow as well as the other Avengers, all while trying to keep his identity hidden.

The update will also include a number of changes and patches to the game, the biggest addition being a new Klaw raid which will see players face off against the monster and finish him off for good. Below is a list of other changes making their way to the game with the upcoming update:

Maximum player power levels upped from 150 to 175.

A number of new outfits and gear inspired by the MCU.

Gear recycling will let you recycle higher-level gear to boost your current gear for those who want to upgrade their current look.

Shipments are a new way to earn cosmetics and other items via gameplay. Shipments will cost 500 units, the in-game currency and pulls from a collection of in-game items, with a chance to contain an outfit that can't be acquired any other way. You will be able to see what is in the shipment before purchasing it, and you're guaranteed to get a premium outfit in every 100 Shipments. more information about this feature will be shared by Crystal Dynamics in the future.

Per-Hero Weekly Objectives: You will be able to do the weekly challenges once a week for each eligible Hero, rather than for only one Hero per week.

Image via Marvel, Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics

Spider-Man was announced to be heading to the superhero title back in August 2020 and was faced with some controversy when it was announced he would only be playable on Sony platforms, as many fans thought it was unfair to have such a widely popular and beloved hero only going to one console in a cross-platform title. The game also had a rough launch with numerous bugs and issues leading to the team having to work to get the game in a better state. This, along with the COVID-19 pandemic changing workflow, caused the DLC roadmap to be understandably altered, with the game's largest expansion yet, the War for Wakanda, finally dropping in August.

Despite the game's attempts to rebound, Square Enix did not speak kindly of the game, saying the title "produced a disappointing outcome" and that in the future they will "need to select game designs that mesh with the unique attributes and tastes of our studios and development teams." This seemed to be the approach with the publisher's latest outing in the Marvel universe, the Eidos-Montréal's much more warmly received Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Spider-Man and the new "With Great Power" Hero Event will be available in Marvel's Avengers on PlayStation systems starting on November 30.

