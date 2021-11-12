Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics released a new trailer for Marvel's Avengers. In it, they reveal a look at the highly anticipated release of Spider-Man. While there is no gameplay, we can get hints on how he will interact with the team.

The trailer starts with Spider-Man trying to save a group of prisoners being transported. We can see him making use of his signature webs and Spidy-Sense while fighting the enemies. Once he becomes greatly outnumbered, the rest of the Avengers join to back him up, and successfully free the prisoners. The trailer ends with Spider-Man swinging around town, while interacting with other Avengers such as Ms. Marvel and Iron Man.

Spider-Man will be released in Marvel's Avengers through a new Hero Event called Spider-Man: With Great Power, where he will be able to be recruited and used as a playable character. It should be noted that this will not be the same Spider-Man featured in Insomniac's Spider-Man games, as this is considered a different continuity.

This will also be the first console exclusive character for the game, as Spider-Man will only be available on the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 versions. While this will be disappointing to many fans, considering Spider-Man's popularity, Sony owners can look forward to fighting AIM as Spider-Man soon. The update with the new Hero Event will be free for everyone that owns either of the consoles. It looks like we will have to wait until he releases to see what kind of abilities he will have, and what role he will play in the team.

Spider-Man: With Great Power will be released on November 30, 2021. Marvel's Avengers is available now on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out the Spider-Man: With Great Power below.

