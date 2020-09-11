‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Gets a Stylish New Trailer from Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts

I know we’ve been covering a ton of Marvel’s Avengers trailers lately, especially for a video game that’s currently available to play on consoles and PC. It’s like, “The game’s out! You don’t have to keep selling us!” Just one problem: Every new trailer offers something new and exciting to behold, even as its own self-contained piece of superhero, um, “filmmaking” (video game-making? You get it). Case in point: Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the director behind indies like The Kings of Summer and blockbusters like Kong: Skull Island, has directed a new, CG look on the video game, and it’s a damn thrill ride.

Boasting a brightly multicolored, ultra-saturated color palette (that feels a touch unlike the actual game, TBH) and fluid, jampacked, yet accessible camera moves, Vogt-Roberts tells a mini-tale of adventure and character beats with all the main Avengers. Captain America, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Black Widow all show up — and, of course, they are all bested by the stretchy charisma of leading character Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan. While we’re all still gonna have to wait patiently for Vogt-Roberts’ long-gestating take on the Metal Gear Solid film (I wanna see big-screen people hiding in boxes already!), this commercial reminds us how fun these characters remain, especially when deftly handled with such directorial flexing and fluidity.

Check out the new, Vogt-Roberts-directed Marvel’s Avengers below. The game is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia now, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions forthcoming. For more, here’s some gameplay tips for ya.