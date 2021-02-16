As promised, Marvel's Avengers is continuing its ongoing superheroic adventure story with all-new content this year. On March 18th, not only will the Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix game get a free upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, it'll bring Hawkeye(s) back in a big way.

The last update saw accomplished archer Kate Bishop taking aim in the appropriately titled mission of her own that introduced time travel and revealed just what became of Nick Fury. It also featured the Clint Barton version of Hawkeye, who will get a bit of a makeover in the new update in more ways than one. Marvel's Avengers "Operation: Hawkeye - Future Imperfect" will see Young Hawkeye and Old Man Hawkeye together, along with Kate Bishop and Lucky the Dog, as they explore a post-apocalyptic, war-torn wasteland ruled over by Maestro, an alternate version of a Hulk driven insane by world-wide death and destruction. That's ... a lot to unpack, so luckily we have a new War Table and more info to dig into, courtesy of the Marvel's Avengers official blog.

Included in the recent War Table video for Marvel's Avengers is the new trailer for "Operation: Hawkeye - Future Imperfect" and the Marvel's Avengers: Next Gen story trailer. You can watch them all together here:

Hawkeye's story brings us face to face with a possible future where all hope is lost. With his bow and sword at his side - and the help of the rest of the Avengers - Clint must stop an invasion that would turn the world to ruin. Operation: Hawkeye - Future Imperfect will be available on March 18!

