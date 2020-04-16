“DeepFake” ‘Avengers’ Videogame Introduces Ms. Marvel A.K.A. Kamala Khan

When it comes to Marvel’s Avengers, the new videogame from Marvel Entertainment and Square Enix that’s due out this September, fans shouldn’t expect the nearly photo-realistic characters to resemble their famous big-screen counterparts. However, as far as the character of Kamala Khan (a.k.a. Ms. Marvel) is concerned, the game has a bit more latitude in terms of recognition and representation. Khan is one of very few characters in this game who have yet to make their live-action appearance on the big or small screen, so Marvel’s Avengers has the opportunity of giving Ms. Marvel a likeness that’s all her own.

Marvel’s Avengers is also bringing out the big voice-acting guns for this title, including Laura Bailey as Black Widow, Travis Willingham as Thor, Troy Baker as Bruce Banner with Darin De Paul as Hulk, Nolan North as Iron Man, Jeff Schine as Captain America, Edmund Kingsley as Jarvis, and Sandra Saad as Kamala Khan. Look for it on September 4th.

While the game still has a few months to cook, IGN has an early look at the story and how it plays out, the character customization options awaiting players, and the difference between solo and co-op missions that will be available; you can check it all out in their video below.

Here’s the synopsis of Marvel’s Avengers:

Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Marvel Entertainment and Square Enix are excited to unveil Marvel’s Avengers, an epic action-adventure game that combines cinematic storytelling with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with Eidos-Montréal, Nixxes Software, and Crystal Northwest, Marvel’s Avengers will release simultaneously for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Stadia, and PC on September 4, 2020.

Check out IGN’s breakdown of the game’s story, customization options, and solo / co-op mission layout: