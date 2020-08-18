‘Marvel’s Avengers’: Official HDTV Partner VIZIO Aims to Optimize Your Gaming Experience

Based on the Beta month so far, it’s clear that gamers and comics fans everywhere are hyped for the full release of Marvel’s Avengers. That launch date is rapidly coming up. But what if you’re looking to refurbish your entertainment system in preparation for the release? You might just want to give VIZIO’s new TV and sound bar a look since the company now boasts the official seal of approval from the superheroic folks behind the game itself. More details follow below:

VIZIO, Inc., the #1 American-based TV brand, today launches a partnership with Square Enix & Crystal Dynamics as the official HDTV and sound bar partner for the highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers video game. From the new line of IQ 4K HDR processors to VIZIO’s ProGaming Engine, every NEW VIZIO 4K TV is designed to optimize the gaming experience. Paired with the company’s collection of sound bars, VIZIO TVs are setting gamers up to win as they play the new Avengers game. The VIZIO 2021 collection has started hitting retail shelves over the past 4 weeks and will continue to roll out through the fall.

Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at VIZIO, noted:

“Today’s gamers want to enhance their playing experience. When they combine a NEW VIZIO 4K TV and NEW 5.1 sound bar they increase their ability to WIN and raise their gaming position. We have created an entirely new lineup of 4K TVs with a dedicated gaming engine & immersive 5.1 sound bars that offer a best-in-class gaming experience. We’re excited to be the official HDTV and Sound Bar partner for the new Marvel’s Avengers game and to give gamers every advantage as they play the highly anticipated game upon its release.”

Karl Stewart, Head of Worldwide strategic partnerships at Square Enix, said:

“Video games are our passion. Now more than ever, they are essential to bringing friends and family together. That’s why we are truly excited to work with VIZIO and give gamers the perfect way to experience our game with VIZIO as the Official HDTV and sound bar for Marvel’s Avengers when it launches on September 4.”

VIZIO’s 4K TVs and Immersive 5.1 Audio:

VIZIO delivers premium picture quality with technologies like Quantum Color, Full Array LED with up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. Now the company is further enhancing its 4K TVs with next-gen gaming performance to meet the unique needs of today’s gamer.

VIZIO V-Series™ 4K TVs include the new V-Gaming Engine™, which utilizes Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Auto Game Mode to optimize performance upon identifying the game signal. Step-up models like the New M-Series™, P-Series® Quantum, P-Series Quantum X, and all new OLED include a ProGaming Engine, which offers support for variable refresh rate(VRR) and support for 4K at 120fps. They also produce faster response times and our lowest input lag ever. Utilizing 64-bit image processing and offering HDMI 2.1 connectivity along with eARC passthrough, utilizing VIZIO’s IQ Ultra™ and IQ Active™ processors adjust contrast at the level of individual pixels, giving every image more depth and dimension. The 1GHz CPU smooths contours and gradients in real time for more natural-looking graphics while accurately upscaling HD content to 4K resolution, setting gamers up to win.

In addition to its new TVs, the #1 sound bar brand in America2 is staying true to its dedication to innovation with immersive audio. The revolutionary Elevate Sound Bar takes the sound experience to new heights with DTS:X(r)and rotating speakers that blast sound overhead. VIZIO’s other sound bars also produce powerfully dynamic and accurate sound so players can hear every sound and react quicker as they are immersed further into their gameplay.

Crystal Dynamics Creative Director, Shaun Escayg, said:

“We want Marvel’s Avengers to be a completely immersive gaming experience and VIZIO’s high performance takes everything to an entirely different level. The all-new VIZIO ProGaming Engine™ in their TVs will make you feel like you’re a Super Hero.”

About the New Marvel’s Avengers Game:

Marvel’s Avengers is an epic third-person action-adventure game combining a rich single-player campaign with expansive online co-op action. Players must reassemble, rebuild, and customize their heroes’ roster to play an original Avengers single-player campaign, then enter the Avengers Initiative to battle solo or online alongside friends and continue the expanding story around the globe. They can also customize Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and master their unique powers to defend the world from escalating threats for years to come. Marvel’s Avengers will release for the PlayStation4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on September 4, 2020, and will be available on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch in Holiday 2020. The game is currently rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.

