Free expansion War for Wakanda will bring Black Panther to Marvel’s Avengers on August 17, according to Square Enix. On August 16, the day before the release, developer Crystal Dynamics will share more info about the expansion during another Marvel's Avengers War Table presentation. That presentation will premiere at 1 pm ET on the developer’s Twitch channel.

Square Enix is hoping that content expansions such as War for Wakanda can help bolster Marvel’s Avengers, which received mixed reviews and attracted controversy from players for its live service model. To that end, the company brought in some major talent to help ensure that War for Wakanda is a success. Evan Narcisse, who wrote the Rise of the Black Panther graphic novel, was hired to help craft the narrative for the expansion.

"I want to double down on the idea that this is its own iteration of the Black Panther mythos," Narcisse told IGN. "Even if you know the comics and can quote the movie by heart, there are still going to be some surprises."

RELATED: Watch: 'Marvel's Avengers' Announces Black Panther Is Coming Soon With 'War for Wakanda' Expansion

T'Challa/the Black Panther will be voiced by veteran actor Christopher Judge, who recently received rave reviews as the voice of Kratos in 2018’s God of War. Judge said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that he was initially reluctant to take the role after Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing last August.

"To be quite honest, I was fearful of being compared to what Chadwick had so wonderfully done," Judge told Entertainment Weekly. "The only way I could really wrap my head around it was to not even attempt a voice match, to let my performance stand on its own. I put all that into it and hopefully people like it."

Marvel’s Avengers has been operating at a $63 million loss, according to Square Enix. The War for Wakanda expansion, along with the robust content update roadmap for the game, is part of a strategy the company hopes will right the ship. War for Wakanda will be available starting August 17.

KEEP READING: ‘Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther - War for Wakanda’ Expansion Arrives This Summer at No Additional Cost

Share Share Tweet Email

Scarlett Johansson Is Suing Disney Over 'Black Widow' Streaming Release The star's suit alleges that the tandem theatrical and streaming release was a breach of contract.

Read Next