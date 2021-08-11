Square Enix has released a new animated trailer detailing what we will see story-wise in the upcoming free Marvel's Avengers expansion War for Wakanda. Titled "Road to Wakanda: Fathers and Sons," the animatic shows a preview of the history between King T'Challa and Ulysses Klaue that ultimately leads up to the conflict in the DLC.

The trailer sets up the unrest sewn by the Klaue bloodline throughout time as the narrator explains how the gods feared Klaue's father's arrival. Wakanda survived its conflict with the elder Klaue, but now Ulysses has returned with an army equipped with advanced technology looking to take revenge for his father's death and finally conquer the nation. It falls now to T'Challa to lead his people through the conflict as his father had in centuries past. It's revealed though that T'Chaka was killed by the people "he trusted most," leaving this iteration of T'Challa very isolated and distrustful.

It's this dynamic of two sons who lost their fathers that the trailer highlights most as both Klaue and T'Challa's actions are influenced by tragedy. In order to succeed against Klaue, T'Challa will have to follow in his father's footsteps and call upon his allies for aid. Klaue, however, appears more terrifying than ever as he not only commands a technologically superior army but also undergoes a transformation into a monstrous red being equipped with a sonic emitter.

The trailer adds a few interesting tidbits to the story as well by showing Captain America fighting alongside T'Chaka against Klaue's father in his original WWII-era outfit. It means that, at some point between donning the shield and getting frozen, Steve Rogers went to Wakanda for some reason. It's a small detail in the trailer, but one that could have bigger implications in the relationship between Cap and T'Challa and for Cap's storyline.

Fans of Black Panther and Marvel's Avengers won't have to wait much longer as the new expansion drops for free on August 17. Check out the new Road to Wakanda: Father's and Sons animated trailer below.

