‘Marvel’s Avengers’: Watch the July “War Table” Here for an Inside Look
Watch the July Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE for a breakdown of the campaign content, War Zones, and HARM Challenge Rooms you’ll take on during our August BETA weekends! #Reassemble #EmbraceYourPowers
Enjoy the presentation! We’ll be back to update you with what we learn from the event. But for now, here’s what we know so far:
From Square-Enix / Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers is a new action game that lets you suit up as your favorite Marvel superhero and do damage to supervillains and their henchmen. The game doesn’t officially launch until September 4th, but gamers will be able to get their hands on the Beta for PS4, Xbox One, and PC next month.
Here’s the Beta breakdown:
- August 7-9: PlayStation Advantage Closed BETA: The first BETA weekend will be available for those who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation4. Pre-load will be available on August 6.
- August 14-16: PlayStation Advantage Open BETA & Xbox/PC Closed BETA: The second BETA weekend will be open to the entire PS4 community as part of our PlayStation Advantage partnership. Additionally, those of you who have pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox or PC will be able to jump in and play. Pre-load will be available on August 13.
- August 21: Open BETA for All: August 21 – 23 will give all fans across all platforms a chance to jump in and play the Marvel’s Avengers BETA! Pre-load will be available on August 20.
More info from Square-Enix follows below:
Important Note: You will need a Square Enix Member’s account to participate in the Marvel’s Avengers BETA. We use the Square-Enix Members account to validate pre-order codes and content, as well as to deliver post-launch content, like new heroes, new missions, and new regions at no cost.
We recommend that anyone planning on buying the game go ahead and register their account early, so they’re not caught in potential launch-day delays. In fact, everyone who signs up for an account will receive an exclusive Thor nameplate in the game!
