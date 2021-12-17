Gaming companies collaborating with shoe companies is something that’s happening a lot this year, and we’re all here for it. This time around, Square Enix is teaming up with Adidas to produce Guardians of the Galaxy sneakers. There are a total of six new pairs inspired by each Guardian, with the collection coming out in 2022.

The sudden collaboration comes after Eidos-Montreal’s recent October release of their game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy action-adventure video game. The shoes were designed by Senior Designer, James Liu, who provided details regarding the process of creating the shoes in an interview with Marvel:

The designers at Adidas were greatly inspired by the unique look and feel of the game and the original, specific Eidos-Montréal take on the now-classic Guardians team. It motivated us to work collaboratively to build what was going to be one sneaker into an entire set, communicating two important core tenets of our Guardians – family and team – authentically via an extraordinary collection of six sneakers.

Liu also stated that each Guardian’s appointed sneakers were made with “unique visual cues from each of the characters,” and the overall approach to design was made with their “distinct looks and personalities” in mind.

As for the style of the shoes, each one has its own assigned and appropriate layout:

Star-Lord is a Forum Hi 84 and Forum Mid

Gamora is a ZX 2K Boost 2.0

Drax is the classic-like Ozelia

Groot is an NMD R1

Rocket is a ZX 1K Boost

The pictures certainly support the idea that a lot of character representation went into the style and design for each sneaker pair - Liu certainly knew what he was doing. Look for this collection sometime next year. Check out the Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired Adidas below.

