As the latest in their ever-increasing line of vinyl releases, Mondo has partnered with Marvel, Eidos-Montréal, and Square Enix to give fans exclusive access to the soundtrack of the upcoming video game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. As part of a dual release with the new third-person action game, the studio is releasing two full discs of music geared to the colorful band of misfits, including a full score and new in-world music.

Co-composed by Steve Sczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault, disc one is the highlight of the release, a Thanos-purple record posing as the “debut album” for Star-Lord Band, a fictional eighties band from which Peter Quill derives his alias as part of the Guardians narrative. Featuring songs like “Zero to Hero”, “Ghost”, and “All for One”, the disc is a full heavy metal feast, lending a head-thrashing sound to a universe steeped in music.

Disc two, pressed in Gamora-looking green, complements Star-Lord Band with a full score from BAFTA and Ivor Novello-nominated composer Richard Jacques, known primarily for his work on the Mass Effect franchise. The full score, with tracks like “Busted” and “A Handy Way to Travel”, complements the wild space opera that is the Guardians’ lives, as they look to make a quick buck off the destruction of the galaxy, all while battling iconic Marvel characters and new, original foes.

Sczepkowski said:

“Music is intrinsic to the Guardians’ franchise. And we wanted to make it focal to the gameplay experience. The soundtrack is infused in the DNA of the game, and our use of it goes far beyond usual expectations. Whether it’s powering up combat in the Huddle or bringing Star-Lord’s favourite band to life, every element was carefully woven into the lore to enhance the story of this rock and roll band of misfits.”

Both discs come enclosed in a sleeve featuring colorful neon artwork by César Moreno, and are pressed on 180 gram colored vinyl. The soundtrack retails for $35USD, and will be available for pre-order on Mondo’s website on October 27. Check out the killer artwork below:

