Eidos Montreal wants you to take a trip back in time with a new 80s rock music video developed especially for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Using retro animation, the Star-Lord Band just released the official clip of “Zero to Hero,” the second single of the not-so-fictional band that plays a significant role in the game’s plot.

In Eidos Montreal’s game, Peter Quill chooses to use the moniker Star-Lord in homage to his favorite 80s rock band. While this band never really existed in the 80s, they are rocking for real now, with Eidos’ senior audio director Steve Szczepkowski on the vocals and original songs that will fit perfectly in the game soundtrack. The new clip also pays homage to the 80s pop culture by using retro animation that could fool any time traveler.

“Zero to Hero” is the second single composed by the Star-Lord Band for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. The first single, “Space Riders with No Names,” is also available right now on streaming platforms, as part of an official playlist that features songs from Mötley Crüe, Bonnie Tyler, Billy Idol, Pat Benetar, Def Leppard, Blondie, and many more. Music has been a central element in the history of the Guardians, and Eidos is holding nothing back while putting together a killer soundtrack. And to make streaming safe for players, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will have the in-game option to toggle any track protected by copyrights.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy releases on October 26 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also be available on the Nintendo Switch through cloud gaming. Check out the Star-Lord Band video for “Zero to Hero” below.

