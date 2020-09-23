Marvel’s ‘Helstrom’ Trailer Debuts, Just in Time for Spooky Season

Helstrom is here (finally). The Hulu Original Series, technically a co-production of Marvel Entertainment (and set, somewhat canonically, inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe), was announced back in 2019 and now has a release date and a new trailer. Release date: October 16. Trailer: below.

Hulu’s Helstrom is based on the Marvel Comics character Daimon Helstrom, the Son of Satan, who debuted in an issue of Ghost Rider back in 1973. In the new series he’s played by Tom Austen, with his sister Santana (also a Marvel character dating back from the 70s) played by Sydney Lemmon. In the television series, they’re children of a famous serial killer and by the looks of the admittedly brief trailer it seems they’re trying to stop some kind of horrible supernatural occurrence. Also of note: the teaser features the Peter Gabriel cover of Arcade Fire’s “My Body is a Cage,” last heard in the trailer for Disney’s notorious John Carter. (Barsoom is with us, always.)

The trailer has, for better or worse, creepy, New Mutants-y vibes and it’s important to know that the series was supposed to be the first in a series of Hulu-exclusive Marvel series under the “Adventures into Fear” banner. This franchise would have also included a Ghost Rider series that would have doubled as an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spin-off, and several other, as-yet-unidentified shows. Former Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb had described the new shows as being the “chilling” corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But by the end of 2019, Marvel Television had been folded into the Marvel Studios unit, Loeb was out, and Kevin Feige overseeing everything, with a renewed interest in big budget, franchise adjacent series for Disney’s streaming service Disney+. Ghost Rider was quietly removed from development and now Helstrom stands alone. It’s pretty telling that the trailer doesn’t even feature the word “Marvel,” which should have been a big selling point.

At the very least Helstrom fits snugly into Hulu’s Huluween programming, which this year includes the cool-sounding series Monseterland and the original films Clive Barker’s Books of Blood and Bad Hair.