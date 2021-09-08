Developer Firaxis Games, behind the popular and critically aclaimed XCOM and Civilization games, has released a new 20-minute gameplay video for Marvel's Midnight Suns, showcasing a battle between Wolverine and the player-controlled character The Hunter against Sabertooth. The footage gives fans an in-depth look on how battles will work, and the range of abilities The Hunter can deploy, such as the ability to mitigate damage.

As for the villains, Sabertooth was shown to have a unique healing ability, making it harder for The Hunter and his archnemesis, Wolverine, to defeat him. The developers also showed off combat featuring Doctor Strange, and explained how the narrative would be experienced not just through cinematics but gameplay as well.

On the official YouTube page for Marvel's Midnight Suns, it describes some of the information behind the new customizable hero.

Tilting the odds in Wolverine's favor on this occasion will be members of the Firaxis development team and the Hunter, Marvel's Midnight Suns' protagonist and the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe. The Hunter has a previous lifetime of training and experience to draw on and can fill a number of different combat roles by focusing on dealing damage, supporting allies, controlling enemies, mitigating incoming damage, or any combination thereof.

Marvel's Midnight Suns was officially announced after a bevy of rumors at Gamescom 2021, and is partially based on the comic book story, The Rise of the Midnight Sons arc, which featured characters like Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, and Blade, coming together to fight Lilith, the Mother of all demons, from conquering the entire world. The game will feature 13 different marvel characters, including Magik, Captain Marvel, and Captain America.

Firaxis' take on the Marvel universe is described as a tactical turn-based RPG, similiar to the XCOM games they developed. Director Jake Solomon in an interview with Polygon, described how Marvel reached out to them after the release of XCOM 2, explaining they were big fans of the game and its notorious final mission.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is slated to release in March 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

