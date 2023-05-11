Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur recently aired its first season on Disney+ and brought with it many revelations. The season finale reveals the identity of the original Moon Girl (OMG), introduces the perfect villain, and ends with a shocking conclusion. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is not only an amazing contribution to Marvel, but to children's animation. In addition, the show presents beautiful themes of family and positive growth through its voice acting, storyline, and music.

The Enclave Led by Wesley Snipes' Morlak

The first part of the finale in “OMG Issue #1” has Lunella (Diamond White) fighting bee-themed enemies which are revealed to be part of the Enclave, and a group that worked with the OMG. After they escaped S.H.I.E.L.D custody, Lunella’s grandmother Mimi (Alfre Woodard) reveals to her that she was the OMG who created the portal generator, destroyed her own generator many years ago, and then went into hiding to prevent the Enclave’s leader, Maris Morlak (Wesley Snipes) from using it. Morlak's plan was to use the device to summon creatures from other dimensions and leave his mark on the world, especially after his fellow co-workers attempted to exclude his and Mimi's contributions to the project.

The Enclave invades Lunella’s lab and her family’s home, with Mimi facing them in the apartment building, and leaving Lunella and Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore) to confront Morlak. Eventually, Mimi is overwhelmed by the Enclave’s numbers, while Lunella and Devil lose to Morlak’s technology and forces. Prior to Moon Girl and Mimi being captured, Lunella has her portal generator destroyed and Morlak leaves Devil to die in a lab set to explode. Lunella escapes to save Devil, leaving the rescue of her grandmother for another time.

In “OMG Issue #2” Lunella, Devil, and Casey (Libe Barer) find and rescue Mimi after she was threatened by Morlak to rebuild the portal generator or risk her family. Once Lunella arrives, both Moon Girls work together to stop a group of interdimensional monsters under Morlak’s control. After the monsters are defeated, Morlak overloads the portal generator, creating a new unstable portal that pulls everyone inside. Morlak is forced through, but Lunella sacrifices herself to close the portal and save her loved ones. A devastated trio of Mimi, Devil, and Casey are then determined to fix the generator and save her. Additionally, in true MCU fashion, an end-credits scene confirms Lunella is okay, but does not provide anything about her current location.

Epic Journey for an Excellent Series

One of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s most meaningful themes has been how Lunella’s family guides and inspires her. Unbeknownst to Lunella, as she is building the portal generator in “Moon Girl Landing,” her idol, the OMG, is her grandmother. The implication is that her grandmother inspired her superhero persona. As Lunella is facing the action-packed stakes of a Marvel superhero, she grounds herself in large part because of her family.

In “Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow,” after Lunella comes to her family about the loss of her hair, she is comforted by her mother Adria (Sasheer Zamata) and her grandmother as they share similar feelings surrounding the societal expectations of comparing Black women’s natural hair to White beauty standards. In the episode, Lunella voice actor Diamond White “put a lot of [her]self in into the show” and described it like a “Black girl’s first perm.” After Lunella has her hair back, the song “My Hair is My Mood,” performed by Jane Handcock, affirms Lunella’s newfound appreciation for her hair while taking her picture for a school picture day and using a bonnet.

Also, in “Like Mother, Like Moon Girl,” Lunella is inspired by her mother to protest with the rest of the Lower East Side against the Muzzlers’ (Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael) push for gentrification in their community. During the protest, the song “The Wave,” performed by Charles Jones and Handcock, is halted as the Muzzlers mute everyone except themselves. In a scene where often a song plays while Moon Girl is fighting an enemy, the Muzzlers' ability to mute the song and everyone creates a feeling of dread and hopelessness. However, once Moon Girl figures out a way to unmute everyone by stomping to create reverberations, the music then plays and fills the scene with assurance and joy.

When Lunella starts her journey as Moon Girl, she uses a cassette player from her mom and plays a song in every episode to signify the most significant confrontation she is facing. During the final battle with Morlak, the song “Moon Girl Magic/Moon Girl Magic (70s Retro Version)” is performed by White and Taura Stinson, to demonstrate how Lunella and Mimi are fighting together against Morlak and his monsters. Music carries the audience as much as the characters of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

An Interdimensional Confrontation and a Major Cliffhanger

At this point in the series, Lunella and Devil have confronted an occasional super-powered villain, Aftershock (Alison Brie), some gadget-based foes with a vendetta, the Muzzlers, and some misunderstood oddballs, LOS-307 (Asia Kate Dillion) and the Beyonder (Laurence Fishburne). Aftershock depended only on her electricity-based superpowers, the Muzzlers were overconfident in their technology, and others often lashed out based on their own whims.

The introduction of Morlak breaks this mold by challenging Lunella on technological and intellectual levels. He worked with Mimi on the portal generator and has presumably spent decades amassing and innovating his technological resources. Similar to Moon Girl, Morlak presents himself with the technology he needs and has a similar intuition of acknowledging his own capabilities to the point of knowing when he has to depend on others. While Lunella has likely spent some years on her technological prowess, the one disadvantage she has, especially when facing Morlak, is experience.

The most shocking twist in the series comes from something out of an epic comic book cliffhanger: Lunella jumps into an interdimensional portal to save her family and friends...but at the likelihood of never seeing them again. Ironically, the device which brought Devil to her and started this superhero journey, led to her making new friends and connected her more deeply to her grandmother and personal hero, is now the reason all those things are at risk.

Season 1 of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is now available on Disney+.