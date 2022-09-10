In case you don't have enough on your to-be-watched roster for the next two years, Disney just released the trailer for the long-anticipated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur! During their panel at the D23 Expo on Saturday, fans got to see the first full trailer of the 2D animated series plus a shocking first look at actress Alison Brie's character Aftershock.

Excitement for the new series, based on the Marvel Comics of the same name, really ramped up over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con when the creators shared a clip of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur with a full minute of the show. We got to see super-genius 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette, AKA Moon Girl (Diamond White), suited up and in action. In the clip, she was attempting to thwart two thieving baddies in her turf, the Lower East Side when things went sideways. Fans got to meet Lunella's bestie Casey, voiced by Libe Barer, and saw a quick glimpse of Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore), but other than the beautiful design and comic book style we didn't get much else from the clip.

At D23, a full trailer was released that showcased so many more character designs for all of Lunella's family, and a handful of the villains she'll be facing off with, including the nefarious The Beyonder (voiced by Laurence Fishburne who also produces). The show gives off serious Ms. Marvel vibes with the brilliant colors and our young superhero teaming up with her best friends (one being a dinosaur) to fight crime. She even mentions the Avengers! The trailer shows how Devil Dinosaur ended up living in New York City gobbling hot dogs and having slumber parties, and how New Jersey played into Moon Girl's decision to become the city's newest superhero.

Image via Disney+

While Lunella finds herself in some seriously deep hot water against the likes of Aftershock (Brie) and The Beyonder (one of Marvel's most powerful villains with tie-ins to "Secret Wars"), her family always has her back. She's armored with a powerful mind, her own equipment she invented herself, and Devil Dinosaur's brawns to pack the punch. It turns out "Moon Girl magic" is her intellect, bravery, and the help of family and friends, and that's a true hero!

Starring singer and actress White as Lunella Lafayette and Avengers Assemble's Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's all-star cast also features Sasheer Zamata (Spree) as Lunella's mom Adria; Alfre Woodard (Captain America: Civil War) as her grandmother Mimi; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad James Jr. and Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather Pops. The series also boasts a number of undisclosed characters voiced by guest stars like Stranger Things' Maya Hawke, Daveed Diggs, Wesley Snipes, Cobie Smulders, Luis Guzmán, and more!

From the trailer we can tell this is going to be a series we don't want to miss out on! Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres on February 10, 2023, on Disney Channel, with a release on Disney+ shortly after. Check out the electrifying first-look art for Brie's Aftershock and the full trailer below: