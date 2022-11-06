It's time to dive into the world of Moon Knight once more! Crypt of Shadows #1 and Moon Knight Annual #1 are returning to stores once more! The sold-out issues are exciting for a number of reasons, particularly for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have fallen in love with Marc Spector in the Disney+ series Moon Knight or can't stop thinking about Jack Russell in Werewolf By Night.

We may have met Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector and Steven Grant in the Disney+ series Moon Knight and then Gael Garcia Bernal's Jack a few months later but they both have been around in the comic world since the 70s. These issues though, first released in September and include stories by Al Ewing, Rebecca Roanhorse, Chris Cooper, and more!

The comics also includes characters like Elsa Bloodstone who we got to meet in Werewolf By Night when she was played by Laura Donnelly. What's so fun about these comics is that these characters, who have been around for decades is that fans can explore the new runs of their new favorite characters that they've met in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Moon Knight Annual #1’s comes with a brand-new cover and Crypt of Shadows #1 gets a festive makeover, and honestly they are absolutely beautiful releases of both comics. The new Moon Knight Annual #1 cover brings us a warning: "Beware Werewolf By Night". It says this warning in big bold letters and has Werewolf By Night looming over Moon Knight on the cover.

The Crypt of Shadows #1 has Man-Thing, Moon Knight, Logan, and more all together standing in the snow and honestly, what a great way to kick off the holiday season, right? New printings of these sold-out comics will hit local comic shops on December 14 and what a perfect gift for the Marvel fans in your life. Because come on these covers are beautiful.

