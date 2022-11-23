Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit the big screens, and fans can't get enough of it. Graciously brought to life by the talented Tenoch Huerta, Namor is a huge part of the plot. Not only is he a very complex and compelling character, but he also brings new faces and a brand-new world with him. Thankfully, viewers get a good in-depth look into the character's life during the movie — starting with his ancestors, “Marvel's first mutant” (referred to as such in the comics) tells his side of the story.

Although Namor's origins and motives are nicely translated into the screen, some of his strengths and weaknesses are still to be explored. While we know he has superhuman abilities and is prone to dehydration; there are other capacities and frailties to be unpacked.

Strength: Superhuman Strength, Speed, and Agility

Just like the movie showcases, Namor has superhuman physical strength and is stronger than any other member of Atlanta/Talokan. Although his power fluctuates depending on his physical contact with water (diminishing slowly the longer he is out of contact with it), he is nonetheless one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe, having been a worthy opponent to Thor and Hercules.

Apart from physical strength, the Sub-Mariner is also incredibly agile. When it comes to his balance and ability to execute smooth and controlled body responses, Namor is in a league of his own. The character also has notable reflexes and speed, being able to react at really high levels of velocity.

Weakness: Water Deficiency

While water deficiency is a major way to weaken Namor's abilities, it can easily be amended with exposure to water—even if only a few drops. Due to his split heritage, when the character is out of contact with water bodies, his physical capacities drop significantly and may cause a loss of power.

When he is short on water, Namor's strength, stamina, and durability are significantly affected, which makes him considerably weaker and more vulnerable to attacks.

Strength: Aquatic Healing

While the mighty Sub-Mariner may struggle to heal when he sets foot on land for a long period of time, his healing factor quickly activates when he is immersed in water, restoring any damaged tissues at a much faster and stronger rate than any regular Atlantean/Talokanian (and any human).

Though if he is ever caught between a rock and a hard place (especially if he is far away from water), Namor's aquatic healing may not save his life, it still makes for a pretty useful ability that can help him heal from major fights.

Weakness: Dehydration

When it comes to Namor's vitality, heat-based attacks are one of the major causes for concern—Shuri's (Letitia Wright) plan of attack in Wakanda Forever depicts precisely that.

Very much like water deficiency, dehydration causes Namor's body to dry faster and weaken rapidly, which makes his abilities less effective.

Strength: Aquatic Telepathy

Although we didn't get a proper glimpse of it in the movie, Namor can communicate telepathically with most forms of marine life, including other Atlanteans/Talokanians, to whom he gives telepathic orders. When this superpower reaches its fullest potential, the Sub-Mariner can do so with humans.

In Earth-616's comics, the character only has mild control over sea life and its creatures instead of being able to control water innately. Nevertheless, after being given a copy of Neptune's trident post and completing a series of quests to prove his worthiness for the Throne, Namor can do so.

Weakness: Pollution

Namor has been political about pollution since 1989, and it is undoubtedly part of what makes the character's relationship with land so complicated is pollution. Just as he hates war and colonizers, Namor is equally not indifferent to garbage on the ocean or overfishing.

No doubt pollution is a harmful factor when it comes to the Sub-Mariner—not only does being exposed to polluted water hurt the efficiency of his physical qualities, but it also does his physiology.

Strength: Flight

Just like his pointy ears, Namor's winged feet are also a result of his mutation—being born with wings on his ankles led to his people calling him K'uk'ulkan, the Feathered Serpent God. With two wings on both of his ankles, the character can seemingly fly at extreme speeds—at standard levels, Namor can fly faster than military aircraft.

While the wings are incapable of providing lift because they could never carry the Sub-Mariner by themselves, there are some theories that Namor uses the wings for steering and flies, perhaps by telekinesis, which is the only explainable thing given his X-gene.

Weakness: Wings

While Namor's winged feet are as cool as they can get, providing the character with high-speed flight, they are equally his Achilles heel—when injured, even when in water, they seem to be extremely slow to heal, which ultimately requires an extended period of time to return back to normal.

Ultimately, the wings on his feet are both a blessing and a curse; because they are the result of a mutation, they remain unaltered by the healing factor that his Atlantean/Talokanian blood provides.

Strength: Underwater Breathing (and on Land)

Unlike regular Atlanteans/Talokanians who have to resort to breathing devices when they're outside of water, Namor can not only breathe underwater (thanks to the gills located behind his ears) and can breathe indefinitely outside of it.

Contrary to his people, Namorcan breathe equally well on land and in water through diffusion, allowing him to breathe through his skin. Thanks to this, the Sub-Mariner can survive being out of water for almost as long as he'd like.

Weakness: Oxygen Imbalance

With a history of oxygen imbalance vulnerability when remaining too long in either water or air, Namor's PTSD (stemming from everything he witnessed during World War II) and bipolar disorder can be easily triggered, which often results in manic-depressive episodes.

The Sub-Mariner is known for being quick to anger, making him unable to think clearly. With the imbalance properly regulated by scientific or magical means, Namor is a notable leader.

