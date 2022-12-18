In 2008, the world was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the very first Iron Man film, helmed by Robert Downey Jr. and directed by the now Marvel-mainstay Jon Favreau. Before then, Marvel and other comic book franchises had tried their hands at superhero movies, resulting in minor to moderate success; but this was in the age before superhero movies were considered mainstream, and while the movies drew star power (George Clooney as Batman, anyone?) they were often gimmicky and low-budget.

The MCU introduced a fresh and more modern take on superhero movies, with sleek costumes, high stakes, and cameos from the late and beloved Marvel legend Stan Lee. And with it came an audience eager for more. Now, the MCU is one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time, earning billions of dollars worldwide, spanning movies and television, and inspiring countless fans.

Now, we're a long way from that first view of Tony Stark, and as we are about to kick off into Phase 5 with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania around the corner, you may be at a loss for how to catch up with Phase 4 in the right order. But fear not! We have compiled the definitive guide to watching Phase 4 of the MCU both chronologically and in order of release.

Phase 4 of the MCU in Chronological Order

Loki Season 1

Loki is maybe the hardest show to pin down in terms of the timeline, but considering we're in the Multiverse Saga, it's par for the course. The show technically begins all the way back in 2012, shortly after the Battle of New York, with Loki himself waiting to be taken back to Asgard. However, after all the time-traveling shenanigans of Avengers: Endgame, Loki manages to pick up the Tesseract and escape into a place where time (and chronology) really has no meaning.

I Am Groot

I Am Groot is a series of shorts released on Disney+, featuring the Guardians' Groot. No exact timeline is specified, but judging by Groot's adorably small stature, we can assume this takes place somewhere between Guardians of the Galaxy volumes 1 and 2, giving it the second top spot in our chronology.

Black Widow

Black Widow takes the next spot, clocking in around 2016 in terms of in-universe events. Set just after Captain America: Civil War, we see Natasha without her usual allies, suggesting the split from the others is still fresh, but not so fresh that a certain snap has taken place.

What If...? Season 1

While What If...? doesn't have a specific timeline, the series of animated alternate universe hypotheticals does need a certain amount of MCU know-how. But, since none of the episodes contain spoilers or need any heavy-duty knowledge from future movies, it fits nicely between Black Widow and WandaVision.

WandaVision

WandaVision was the first of the Marvel shows to air on Disney+, and is the first proper Phase 4 story, set directly after the events of Endgame, so somewhere around the year 2023. While the show is not set to air a second season, there is an Agatha Harkness spinoff in the works to look forward to near the end of next year.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Solider is another Disney+ show, again set in 2023. However, the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are clearly set after Endgame, with the American government eagerly showing off their new Captain America, John Walker. In fact, FATWS is set between WandaVision and Spider-Man: Far From Home, giving about eight months of leeway from Endgame.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fits officially into the MCU timeline somewhere in 2023, once again following the events of Endgame. The movie also features quite a few flashbacks to 1996 and a prologue that takes us centuries into the past, but since the main events take place post-Endgame, it makes the most sense to watch it after FATWS.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is another one that is pretty difficult to pin down in terms of timelines. With no major events to act as landmarks, the only clue we have is that it takes place in the summer after the events of Endgame. This means we can place it broadly around summer 2024, somewhere between Shang-Chi and Eternals.

Eternals

Eternals heralded the much-anticipated introduction of the title characters into the MCU, a group of immortal and mostly benevolent god-like aliens. Once again, Eternals has no clear point in the MCU timeline, and the movie follows the main cast through millennia on earth. But, since the main events of the film come a little after those of Shang-Chi, we can safely set the movie somewhere in 2023.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is another one that takes a bit of mental math to figure out its place in the MCU. It's certainly set in a post-blip, post-Endgame world, though when exactly it is set is hard to say, likely somewhere between 2023 and 2024.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

This is where timelines start to go bang, and Marvel starts to put the "Multiverse" into Multiverse Saga. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set in the winter of 2024 and even though Loki doesn't technically have a place on the timeline, since that's where the multiverse is created it makes sense to watch the movie after catching up on the series.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye technically takes place around the same time as No Way Home, during the holiday season of 2024, and introduces Hawkeye fangirl Kate Bishop to the MCU. However, there is no crossover between the Disney+ show and the Spider-Man flick, so it doesn't really matter which order you watch these two in.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness picks up where the end-credits of WandaVision left off, with Wanda dealing with her post-Westview life. It also introduces Young Avenger America Chavez to the MCU. Officially, the movie is set shortly after the events of No Way Home, landing around springtime in 2025.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight is another much-loved Disney+ show introducing another fan-favorite to the MCU in the form of Marc Spector. Since Moon Knight falls directly after Hawkeye, but with fewer festivities, we can assume it takes place around either the same time as Multiverse of Madness or slightly later.

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel takes place somewhere in 2025 and follows Kamala Khan as she navigates post-blip life as a teenager and superhero.

Werewolf by Night

Werewolf by Night is the first of Marvel's Disney+ specials, and can honestly fit anywhere in the timeline. However, since it was released after Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, you might want to watch it around that time. Some have also theorized that the special has links to the upcoming Blade movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the closing movie of Marvel's Phase 4, and the emotional sequel packs the required punch. With events spanning from 2024 to late 2025, be sure to watch this one second-to-last in your chronological rewatch.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

According to a tweet from director James Gunn, the hilarious holiday special and the last installment of Phase 4 is set between Thor: Love and Thunder and the yet-to-be-released Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3. Because of this, you can safely set this special at the end of your rewatch as a palette-cleansing epilogue and get ready for Phase 5 to begin.

