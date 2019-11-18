‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Season 3 Trailer Previews an Epic Final Chapter for the Hulu Series

0

Hulu has released the first official trailer for Marvel’s Runaways Season 3 and with it comes some pretty major news about the show’s future. Based on the Marvel comics of the same name, Runaways follows a group of childhood friends brought together by the discovery they each have unique superpowers but must fight their parents, who turn out to be their nemeses. The series has remained one of the few Marvel-related live-action TV series to air on a non-Disney platform.

But alas, with the debut of the Season 3 trailer — which you can watch below — comes the news via Variety that Runaways will be ending after Season 3. Although no official statement has been made on the reasons why, insiders tell Variety the Runaways team felt Season 3 made for a natural ending to the story, hence the decision to close on a high note. It’s also worth noting that with Jeph Loeb stepping down and Kevin Feige absorbing his duties as he takes on the role of Marvel Chief Creative Officer, it was expected that any Marvel live-action TV shows not currently scheduled to hit Disney+ would come to an end as Feige consolidates and gets the company’s house in order. This same situation occurred when it was announced Hulu’s Marvel live-action series Cloak & Dagger was canceled after Season 2.

So, what does that mean for Season 3? Based on the trailer, there will be one epic battle for the Runaways — Alex (Rhenzy Feliz), Gert (Ariela Barer), Karolina (Virginia Gardner), Nico (Lyrica Okano), Chase (Gregg Sulkin), and Molly (Allegra Acosta) — as they take on new nemesis Morgan Le Fay played by none other than Elizabeth Hurley. It looks like there will be plenty of revelations, growing pains, and intense fight sequences to keep things snappy as Runaways winds down, too. But really, it seems like we should tune in for Hurley, don’t you think?

The third and final season of Runaways arrives on Hulu on December 13. For more Marvel news, check out our in-depth look at Marvel’s Phase 4 and beyond.