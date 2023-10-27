The Big Picture Marvel's Spider-Man 2 includes an exciting main plot with Kraven the Hunter and a new take on Venom, but its side content is equally captivating.

Side missions in the game feature iconic foes like Mysterio and tease future characters like Chameleon and a pre-Carnage Cletus Kasady.

A surprising side mission in the game connects directly to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, introducing a character cut from the films.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2'PlayStation fans everywhere will be very surprised to see that the recently released web-slinging game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, features a significant tie-in to Sony's other beloved "Spider-Sequel" of 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Being a follow-up to both Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 already has a lot going on in its main plot. The hugely successful sequel features the bloodthirsty arrival of Kraven the Hunter (Jim Pirri), Peter Parker's (Yuri Lowenthal) struggles with the extra-terrestrial Symbiote, and a terrifying new take on Venom (Tony Todd).

The main story is an exciting narrative with plenty of twists and turns, but one of the best parts of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is its abundant side content. Many of these side quests see Peter Parker and Miles Morales (Nadji Jeter) interact with some of their most iconic foes, such as a recently reformed Mysterio (Noshir Dalal). These side missions also tease characters for a future installment, with the exciting introductions of the infamously elusive Chameleon and a pre-Carnage cult leader version of Cletus Kasady (Chad Doreck).

Though perhaps one of the most surprising and unexpected side missions in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features a direct, explicit connection to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It all starts with a mysterious Spider-Bot.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Release Date June 2, 2023 Director Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson Cast Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson Genres Animation, Superhero, Action, Adventure

Peter Parker and Miles Morales Meet a Cut 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Character

About midway through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Peter notices a peculiar Spider-Bot signal coming from a nearby skyscraper. What makes the signal so strange is that it isn't coming from one of Peter's or Miles' Spider-Bots, and neither of them has any idea where the seemingly counterfeit robots came from. The Spider-Men's "guy in the chair," Ganke Lee (Griffin Puatu), adds even more allure to this mystery, stating that the signal came from someone outside their confidential Spider-Man network and more signals are popping up all over New York City.

There are about several dozen of these Spider-Bots scattered throughout the city, but these alleged counterfeits all look professionally done. Many of them also seem to bear an uncanny resemblance to Spider-Men outside of Peter and Miles' universe, such as Spider-Bots modeled after Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld). Some of them are even patterned after Spidey's rogues' gallery, with Spider-Bots modeled after Shocker (Dave B. Mitchell), Rhino (Fred Tatasciore), Mister Negative (Stephen Oyoung), and more. The more Spider-Bots Peter and Miles find the closer Ganke gets to solving the mystery of where they came from, though their signal of origin seems to trace back to several million miles away.

Once Peter and Miles find every single Spider-Bot in the city, Ganke decrypts a message coming from all of them. The message leads them to an address that looks to be a random alleyway. Suddenly, Peter and/or Miles (depending on which Spider-Man you're playing at the time) will be stunned to see a massive, colorful portal appear in the ally. Fans of the acclaimed animated Spider-Verse films will instantly recognize the portal as the exact same one seen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which Miguel O'Hara and his team of interdimensional Spider-defenders use to keep the multiverse intact.

One might expect a character from the films to appear on the opposite side of the portal, but the culprit behind the missing Spider-Bots is someone we haven't seen before. However, it is a character we almost saw, as this mysterious figure named Delilah (who is animated in a slower framerate just like the animated films) was a character cut from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As seen in the concept art book "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie," Delilah was supposed to be the bartender at a bar for extradimensional supervillains in the Spider-Verse. Though her inclusion within the Spider-Verse sequel was cut, she finds new life as a key side quest character in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The mysterious bartender doesn't really enlighten Peter and Miles as to who she is, where she came from, or what she wants from their universe in the first place. She just takes the various Spider-Bots off their hands and even name-drops Miguel O'Hara, before closing the portal for good. Peter, Miles, and Ganke have zero clue what to make of this (canon) event, but they don't dwell on it too much. After all, they have more immediate problems to worry about with the threats of Kraven, Venom, and more villains in their own dimension.

The 'Spider-Verse' Movies Feature Plenty of Easter Eggs for 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

The creative team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse must be big fans of PlayStation and Insomniac's Spider-Man games, because the two films feature plenty of references and Easter Eggs pertaining to the game series. The first came in Into the Spider-Verse, where May (Lily Tomlin) shows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) the secret base of her nephew's (Chris Pine). One of the suits present in the base is the Advanced Suit from Marvel's Spider-Man game.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features even more nods to the game series. This starts with Miles' roommate Ganke (Peter Sohn) playing the first Spider-Man game. Later in the film, when Miles is introduced to the multiversal Spider society, we also get a cameo from the Peter Parker from Marvel's Spider-Man, complete with a voiceover cameo from game actor Yuri Lowenthal.

Who is Delilah in Marvel Comics?

Delilah made her Marvel Comics debut in 1996 with The Amazing Spider-Man #414 (Vol. 1), officially cementing herself as one of the more obscure members of Spidey's coterie of supervillains. Even in the comics, Delilah's origins are a complete mystery. She does seem to have superpowers such as enhanced strength and a rapid healing factor, as well as plenty of advanced weaponry, but how the deadly assassin obtained these is largely unknown. She began her rivalry with Spider-Man as a hired gun for the New York-based crime lord, The Rose, frequently working with other mercenaries like The Black Tarantula.

Delilah's inclusion in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could be just a fun Easter Egg, or it could be the first hint that we'll see the character on the big screen once Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally releases.