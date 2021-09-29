The tone will be similar to 'The Empire Strikes Back,' according to VP of Marvel Games Bill Rosemann.

Everyone's favorite hero, Spider-Man, will be returning in Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man 2. First announced during the PlayStation Showcase, the sequel will see both Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up together against Venom. We don't know how the narrative of the game will be shaped, but according to Marvel, it will address some heavier themes than either of its preceding games.

As reported by Eurogamer, Vice President and Creative Director of Marvel Games Bill Rosemann said the game will be darker. But just how intense might Marvel's Spider-Man 2 get? "If the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire [Strikes Back],” said Rosemann during the This Week In Marvel Podcast.

The previous two Spider-Man games were relatively lighthearted and didn't feature many dark themes in the narrative. After all, Spider-Man is a very friendly and fun superhero. He doesn't kill the bad guys in the game; he just hangs them from the top of huge skyscrapers. Given that Spider-Man 2 will feature such villains as Venom and Kraven the Hunter, with the former being voiced by horror veteran Tony Todd, it's no wonder that this sequel is leaning toward some darker elements.

Rosemann also mentioned a bit about the recent reveal of the upcoming Wolverine game, which is also currently in the works by Insomniac. In Rosemann's words,

“We will eventually reveal when Wolverine is aimed to launch. For more, go back and study those trailers, they are packed with details and Easter eggs.”

While we eagerly await any information regarding the Wolverine game, Spider-Man 2 is scheduled for a 2023 release and will be available on PlayStation 5. You can currently play both Marvel's Spider-Man and a standalone expansion, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 now.

