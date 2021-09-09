Spider-fans will have to wait for the next installment, as 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' is scheduled for a 2023 release.

Comic book and gaming fans' favorite web-crawler, Spider-Man, is returning in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5. The new short trailer shown during PlayStation Showcase Event, showed off Spider-Man and Miles Morales fighting together over narration by what fans are assuming is Kraven the Hunter. But from the shadows, another familiar voice begins to speak, as the trailer ends on a Venom reveal.

Venom will be played by prolific actor horror actor, Tony Todd, who just made a cameo in Nia Dacosta's Candyman. The ending of the first game teased that players might encounter the eponymous anti-hero in the sequel. Insomniac Games Ryan Schneider revealed on the official PlayStation Blog the advantages the sequel will take advantage of next-generation hardware, and that the entire development team is returning.

Much of the development team that brought you Marvel’s Spider-Man is returning to produce Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, including Bryan Intihar (creative director) and Ryan Smith (game director). Today’s game footage trailer is merely just a glimpse at what’s in store in terms of the new abilities our heroes will acquire, suits they will wear (more on that some other time), and the villains that will try to hunt them down. And speaking of villains, did you catch that final line at the end of the trailer? We’re so happy to announce that Tony Todd (of Candyman fame) will be voicing the symbiote-fueled Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

A standalone expansion, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, was released as a PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 title on November 12, 2020. The game featured Miles Morales as he finally begins his journey as an aspiring crime fighter, emulating Peter Parker as he is away on a trip with Mary Jane. The expansion launched with critically acclaimed reviews, and hinted at more to come in the sequel announced today.

The Spider-Man universe is planning to be busy this year, with the release of Venom: Let There be Carnage on October 1st, starring Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson, and the highly anticipated third act in the MCU, Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 22, featuring the return of old villain's from the multiverse.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is slated for a 2023 release on PlayStation 5. Check out the trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 below.

