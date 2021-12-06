Playstation has released a trailer for the newest version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales that has launched, called the Ultimate Edition. This video shows what is included in this new edition, and gives parts of the story.

The trailer doesn't show any gameplay, but it reveals that the original Marvel's Spider-Man will be included with this new release. It begins with Peter and Miles talking about being a hero, with Miles asking if it ever gets easier. While Peter says that some of it does get easier, other things never do.

We then see footage from the first game, as Peter fights the various villains from it, from Doctor Octopus to Mister Negative, while also showing scenes from City That Never Sleeps DLC, and Miles getting bit by the radioactive spider. It then shifts to Miles, fighting the Prowler and The Rhino. The trailer ends with showing both Spider-Men swinging through town, and a shot of both of them fighting Rhino through a Christmas event.

Image via Marvel, Insomniac Games

RELATED: 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Will Be Darker Compared to Insomniac's Previous Games

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition combines both the spinoff game featuring Miles, and the Remastered edition of the original Marvel's Spider-Man, while also including all three City That Never Sleeps DLC chapters. It is also confirmed that Peter will be getting two new suits on December 10, 2021 which will be inspired by the upcoming movie Spier-Man: No Way Home. In Marvel's Spider-Man, you play as Peter Parker as he tries to balance his normal life with saving New York City from Mister Negative, who wants to unleash a new virus called the Devil's Breath, while also having to deal with some of his iconic villains.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales takes place after the events of the original game, and follows Miles as he tries to learn how to be a hero himself, while defending East Harlem from both the Tinkerer and the Roxxon Power Corporation. Both games feature many suits that callback to various points in each characters' comic book history, and a lot of Easter eggs from both Spider-Man and Marvel lore. Being able to get both games at once now will be great for anyone that's a fan of either Peter or Miles's version of Spider-Man.

The Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales is available now as a Playstation 5 exclusive. You can check out the trailer for the new edition below.

Tom Holland Knows Which MCU Character Is the New Owner of Avengers Tower, But He's Not Telling But is the answer a major plot point or just an easter-egg?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email