Collider can exclusively present two new clips featuring Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump as the Announcer, a new character to premiere in this week’s episode of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends. Besides appearing in the episode, Stump has also composed a new original song for Disney+’s hit animated series.

The first exclusive clip shows us Stump as the Announcer, as he makes a TV announcement calling people to see a rock concert by Peter Parker (voiced by Benjamin Valic), Miles Morales (voiced by Jakari Fraser), and Gwen Stacey (voiced by Lily Sanfelippo). Unfortunately, the Announcer is kidnapped by Doc Ock (voiced by Kelly Ohanian), who decides to steal the show for herself and her new rock band, “Doc Ock & The Rocktobots.” To save the day and stop Doc Ock from stealing toys from children in need, Team Spidey will have to join forces and fight multiple Marvel villains simultaneously.

The second exclusive clip promises everything will end well in Central Park, as Team Spidey goes up on stage to play their new rock song, “Watch Out,” composed by Stumps himself. During the Spider-Concert, it’s possible to see Doc Ock and her Rocktoobots trapped by webs and forced to spend a good time listening to the song. Among the villains we see in the scene are Green Goblin (voiced by JP Karliak), Rhino (voiced by Justin Shenkarow), and Electro ( voiced by Stephanie Lemelin).

Image via Disney+

What Is Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends About?

Developed for Disney+ and focused on the family's youngest members, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the three most-beloved Spider-People as they meet other enhanced characters and team up to stop criminals. The series' success ensured its renewal up to Season 3, with Season 2 welcoming a team of superpowerful cameos. For example, Season 2 of Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends features John Stamos as the voice of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

The first season of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends is available right now at Disney+., with new Season 2 episodes debuting Friday on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

The musical episode of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends premieres this Friday, February 10. Check out the two exclusive clips and the series’ synopsis below.