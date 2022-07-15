Collider is pleased to share an exclusive short from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends featuring the first appearance of John Stamos as the voice of Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man. The series is a Marvel production aimed at preschoolers, and focus on three different Spider-Heroes: Peter Parker (voiced by Benjamin Valic), Miles Morales (voiced by Jakari Fraser), and Gwen Stacey (voiced by Lily Sanfelippo).

In the new short film, Peter is chasing Rhino (voiced by Justin Shenkarow) on the rooftops of New York after the villain steals a bag of money. While trying to escape justice, Rhino accidentally knocks down a radio tower. Peter lets Rhino escape while he tries to hold the tower with his webs, preventing it from crushing New York citizens. The tower, however, is too heavy for Spider-Man. Luckily, Iron Man is flying around, sees Peter struggling, and decides to lend a hand. After putting the tower back in its place, the two heroes band together to catch Rhino. When the job is done, Iron Man tells Spidey he can call him anytime.

The short anticipates Stamos’ role for the second season of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends. The series focused on the three Spider-heroes as they meet other enhanced characters and team up to stop criminals. Besides Stamos Iron Man, Season 2 is also introducing Ant-Man (voiced by Sean Giambrone), Wasp (voiced by Maya Tuttle), Reptil (voiced by Hoku Ramirez), Black Cat (voiced by Jaiden Klein), Sandman (voiced by Tom Wilson), and Electro (voiced by Stephanie Lemelin).

Image via Marvel

Stamos is a legendary actor known for his starring role in the beloved sitcom Full House. The series received a Netflix revival, Fuller House, which got an Outstanding Children's Program Emmy nomination in 2018. With Spider-Man and Iron Man becoming interweaved thanks to the MCU, it was just a matter of time before the armored hero showed up in Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends. And with Stamos in the role, the series will be able to offer a fresh and family-friendly perspective on the duo’s relationship.

Named “Iron Man Lends a Hand,” the new exclusive short is part of a series developed by Disney to introduce some of the main characters of Season 2 of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends. The series of shorts will premiere Monday, July 18 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney Junior YouTube, and Marvel HQ YouTube. After that, the shorts will be available on Disney+ beginning August 17.

The first season of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends is available right now at Disney+. As for Season 2, the show comes back to Disney Channel and Disney Junior on Friday, August 19, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Due to the series explosive success in the first season, the series was already renewed for Season 3 even before Season 2’s premiere. Check out the exclusive short below.: