What If...? executive producer Brad Winderbaum revealed Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa will appear in four different episodes of Disney+’s MCU Multiverse animated series. Speaking to IGN, Winderbaum also told the late actor was excited to play different versions of T’Challa, although Boseman never did get the chance to “see the finished product”.

What If...? will be the last time we will see get to see Black Panther portraited by Boseman, and the first time since the actor’s premature death. Disney around confirmed they don’t intend to recast the part, with future MCU productions dealing with Wakanda’s King absence in different ways. However, before passing away, Boseman had already recorded the lines for T’Challa’s on What If…?, giving fans a posthumous appearance that’ll also be a bittersweet goodbye.



We’ve known for a while that one of What If…?’ episodes transform T'Challa into Star-Lord, as he gets kidnapped by Yondu in the place of Peter Quill. However, this is not the only T’Challa Variant we’ll get to see on What If…?, as Winderbaum reveals Boseman recorded the voice for four different versions of the character. In Winderbaum’s words:

He [Boseman] actually appears in four episodes of the series, playing different versions of the character, and each time, he was just so enthusiastic about finding a new spin on the character."

Since Loki unleashed alternate MCU timelines, What If..? will deal with alternate versions of the MCU where everything is possible. The series will also make Peggy Carter the Captain after taking the supersoldier serum, and show Spider-Man hunting zombies while wearing Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation.

All these events will be considered canon to the MCU, which is setting the table to explore the multiverse in upcoming theater releases such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

What If...?’s nine episodes will debut on Disney+ weekly every Wednesday, starting on August 11.

