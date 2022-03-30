Marvin J. Chomsky, Emmy award-winning director, has died at the age of 92. The director, who had a long and storied career in the entertainment industry, passed away in his sleep on Monday, March 28. The acclaimed filmmaker and producer was born on May 23, 1929, in New York City. He later attended and graduated from Syracuse University in 1950. He was a cousin to Noam Chomsky – an American linguist, social critic, and philosopher.

Chomsky's career in film and television started as an art director, producer, and set decorator. However, he went on to build a body of work as extensive as it is impressive. He began building his career as a television director, directing episodes of Gunsmoke, The Wild, Wild West, and the original Star Trek. He also expanded his body of work to include feature films such as Tank, Evel Knievel, Good Luck, Miss Wyckoff, and Live A little, Steal A Lot, among others.

The veteran director also made his mark by directing the ambitious Roots, which starred John Amos, Ben Vereen, LeVar Burton, Louis Gossett Jr., Leslie Uggams, and George Stanford Brown. The TV show told the story of Kunta Kinte who has taken from his home in the Gambia and sold as a slave. The miniseries followed several generations of Kinte's descendants in the United States as well. Chomsky directed the award-winning series alongside John Erman, David Greene, and Gilbert Moses.

Chomsky also gained acclaim by directing episodes of Hawaii Five-O, and the 1978 miniseries Holocaust. Other notable works from the director include Billionaire Boys Club, Peter the Great, Attica, I Was a Mail Order Bride, Catherine The Great, and Inside the Third Reich, among others. For his work, he bagged Emmy Awards in Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Holocaust, Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special for 1980's Attica and again for 1982's Inside the Third Reich, and Outstanding Miniseries for 1986's Peter the Great. Additionally, for tackling subject matters that were typically avoided by other filmmakers and directors at the time, his bravery in storytelling was widely admired and applauded.

Chomsky was revered and respected by his peers; the late Joseph M. Wilcots, who worked with him on Roots as a cinematographer, stated in a 2007 interview for the Television Academy, “Marvin Chomsky was a brilliant director who always thought his shots out very clearly,” He also added, “His direction, to me, was always precise and always clear.”

With several iconic works under his belt, his talent, skill, and influence ricocheted across the entertainment industry. His legacy will not soon be forgotten. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.

Chomsky is survived by his three sons – Peter, David, and Eric, daughter-in-law – Genelle, and granddaughter – Liliana.

