The Big Picture Gummo Marx, the forgotten Marx Brother, was an important part of the comedic team before leaving.

Gummo was a sickly child who stuttered, but he excelled as a dancer and tenor in the act.

Gummo pivoted to a successful career in clothing manufacturing after quitting the Marx Brothers.

When we think of The Marx Brothers today, we think of Groucho, Chico, Harpo, and maybe Zeppo. The Marx Brothers, one of the great comedic teams of the 20th Century, came from a theatrical family dating back to the early days of vaudeville. But there was another Marx brother in the act for thirteen years before Zeppo, and that was Gummo. Gummo, also a straight man, was long gone from the act before they started making their movies, but ironically, he was the first to go on stage and was an important part of the team before and after he left.

The Marx brothers, born Leonard, Adolph, Julius, Milton, and Herbert, would become Chico, Harpo, Groucho, Gummo, and Zeppo. A sixth brother, Mannie, was born first, but he died in infancy of complications of influenza at seven months old. But the other five followed their family into show business at various times. They assumed their stage names around 1915 and used them most of their lives. The story (one of many) goes that comedian Art Fisher gave them their stage names as he dealt out a hand of stud poker: Chico because he was a “chick” chaser, Harpo for his harp playing, Groucho for his temperament, Gummo for his rubber-soled shoes and Zeppo who arrived around the time the Germans launched their Zeppelins. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. There are a lot of stories about how they got their stage names, but this is as good as any of them.

Groucho, Chico, Harpo and…Who?

Their mother, Minnie Schoenberg, was blessed with six boys, no girls, although Sam and Minnie Marx also adopted a cousin named Polly the year before the boys began arriving. The brothers all bore a strong family resemblance. They could, and did, frequently double for one another. Though they looked alike, they were all always distinctly different in terms of personality.

Chico was 29 when they were rechristened, while the youngest, Zeppo, was only 14, but they had all been born into show business. Minnie was the sister of early vaudeville comic Al Shean, half of the classic comedy team of Gallagher and Shean. The consummate stage mother encouraged the boys to follow their uncle into show business and managed their act until she died in 1929. Her parents had been carnival performers before her: her mother was a yodeling harpist, and her father was a ventriloquist, so entertaining was in the family. Her family moved to the Upper East Side of New York from Germany in 1880, where Minnie met and married Sam Marx, a tailor, in 1884.

Gummo was Minnie’s fifth son. His real name was Milton, and he was a sickly child. Minnie made him wear rubber overshoes to keep his feet dry in damp weather. He once told a reporter that he wore them even when it wasn’t raining to cover “the holes in his shoes,” hence the nickname “Gummo” (for gumshoes), which stuck. He also stuttered, which made speaking and especially performing a challenge. He performed anyway for the sake of his mother and brothers, but he never liked it. He was, however, a strong boy tenor and an excellent lifelong dancer, according to Groucho. He could get by as long as the act stayed a song and dance routine as it had begun.

Why Did Gummo Quit The Marx Brothers?

Oddly, Gummo was the first of his brothers to appear on stage, a one-night stand playing a ventriloquist's dummy on his uncle Henry's knee. Since Henry was deaf and Milton stuttered, the results must have been less than successful, and they never went on again. But the ice was broken, and in 1907, Gummo joined Groucho and a young lady named Mabel O'Donnell to become "The Three Nightingales." Later, with Harpo, Minnie, and their Aunt Hannah, they began to tour.

The act added comedy in 1912, led mainly by Groucho's sarcasm, forcing Gummo into the role of a straight man. For a person with a speech impediment, the greater line load of straight men challenged him well beyond his comfort level as a song and danceman. It was almost a blessing when he got drafted in 1918 during the First World War. Strangely, none of his other brothers qualified for military service. Gummo's reaction was, "Anything's better than being an actor." Luckily, the war ended before he could be sent overseas, and he finished his military duty in Illinois. Zeppo stepped in to replace him in the act just in time to join his brothers in becoming famous on Broadway and then transition into movies. Gummo never made a single movie. "I attribute their success entirely to me," he is quoted as saying: "I quit the act."

What Happened to the Brothers?

Gummo entered the clothes-making business and operated Gummo Marx Inc. in New York, where he received a patent for a clothes-pack rack in 1919. After the remaining brothers’ last picture for Paramount, Duck Soup, in 1933, Zeppo also quit and joined Gummo in launching one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood, Marx, Miller, and Marx with partner Alan Miller. They represented Jack Benny, Lana Turner, and Groucho, among other actors, writers, and artists. Gummo later helped develop the popular long-running sitcom The Life of Riley for radio in the 1940s.

Groucho, Chico, and Harpo made fourteen feature films (the first five with Zeppo) as a team, first at Paramount and then at MGM through 1949. After that, they all pursued separate careers: Groucho with his hit quiz show, You Bet Your Life, first on radio in 1947 and then on TV until 1961. Chico fronted his own big band, and Zeppo became an engineer, manufacturing aircraft parts and becoming a multimillionaire. Gummo became a proud spokesperson for the Stuttering Foundation.

All five brothers appeared together for one last time on the verge of their 70s on the forerunner to The Tonight Show with Jack Lescoulie on NBC on February 18, 1957. All but Chico ended up living close together with houses in Palm Springs, where Gummo died in 1977 at 84 after a long and successful life, a long way from the Upper East Side, where he started as one of the original Marx Brothers.

