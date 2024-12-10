The Marx Brothers are one of the foundational families of film and early Hollywood. Five of their fourteen feature films were selected amongst the top 100 comedy films of all time by the American Film Institute, with Duck Soup and A Night at the Opera in the top fifteen. Monkey Business, their 1931 film, and their first original screenplay that wasn't based on their earlier vaudeville shows, is on the AFI's list as well. It tells the story of transatlantic stowaways who hide in wooden barrels and their various hijinks both on board and when they arrive in the United States. It's one of their funniest and most successful comedies, loved the world over.

Except for in Ireland. That isn't because the humor didn't go down well with Irish viewers, though. Irish audiences weren't allowed to see the film because the Irish Film Censor's Office banned the film, fearing it would "provoke the Irish to anarchy." Films being banned in Ireland is not a rarity in cinema history; the 1967 adaptation of James Joyce's Ulysses by Joseph Strick was banned in Ireland until 2000, the same year the ban on Monkey Business was lifted. The new millennium clearly dawned a new beginning for Irish censors, who thankfully revisited and reviewed many past errors such as the one made when banning the Marx Brothers' film.

What Is 'Monkey Business' About?

The Marx Brothers play unnamed stowaways on a transatlantic ocean liner, hiding in wooden barrels in the cargo hold. They are found when they are heard singing a song and proceed to run amok while the crew of the ship tries to catch them. They pose as captains, barbers, entertainers, and a whole host of other roles to evade the crew. Once they arrive in the United States, they try to find passports so they can disembark and enter the country. Horseplay and other various larks occur, naturally, until the film ends. Monkey Business, produced by Herman J. Mankiewicz of Citizen Kane fame, is short but sweet and oh so funny. The gags are a mile a minute, with both visual comedy and narrative jokes featuring prominently throughout. It is some of the best work by the brothers, without a shadow of a doubt.

Ireland Didn't Like All This 'Monkey Business'

Image via Paramount Pictures

There is little in Monkey Business that could be considered outrageous by modern standards, let alone by the pre-Code days of early Hollywood. However, the censorial authorities in Ireland would have disagreed with that. When Ireland split from Britain in the 1920s (though independence was only formalized in 1949), it was an overwhelmingly Catholic country with an almost theocratic view on life. And so, such a medium as film and such comedy as that of the Marx Brothers was bound to shock and scandalize the powers-that-be. The film was banned on the recommendation of Archbishop John Charles McQuaid, who was least amused by jokes involving flirtation and ladies.

Films being banned in Ireland was nothing new. Monty Python's The Life of Brian was banned for its send-up of religious zealotry, though that ban might have been influenced by Pope John Paul II's visit to Ireland in 1979. It was finally given a rating and released in 1987. That's the most famous example of Irish film censorship, and it isn't anywhere near as prevalent nowadays, though Paul Verhoeven's Showgirls from 1995 was only released in 2017 on the Emerald Isle. The Marx Brothers shouldn't feel too beat up by their film initially getting the chop, then. Thankfully, modern Irish audiences can enjoy this film just as much as any other international audience can.

