The Big Picture The Marx Brothers reshaped the comedy genre through political satire and musical roots in films like Duck Soup.

Before their influential cinematic career, the Marx Brothers began their journey in entertainment as a musical theater troupe.

Despite facing setbacks at MGM, their comedic legacy continued through individual successful careers.

Ever since the inception of the cinematic art form, comedy has been a tool used by filmmakers to make significant advancements in the medium. Comedy is often perceived to be a widely accessible genre that allows for the broadest possible audience to enjoy it.

It’s often through mainstream commercial hits that filmmakers are able to develop innovative techniques that have lasting impacts on the industry at large. While the silent era of cinema saw the evolution of movie stars like Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin into great filmmakers, the Marx brothers were instrumental in reshaping the genre during the “talkie” era. Although many of their classics are still rewatched today, the Marx brothers actually began their careers as a musical theater troupe.

Duck Soup Rufus T. Firefly is named the dictator of bankrupt Freedonia and declares war on neighboring Sylvania over the love of his wealthy backer Mrs. Teasdale, contending with two inept spies who can't seem to keep straight which side they're on. Release Date November 17, 1933 Director Leo McCarey Cast Groucho Marx , Harpo Marx , Chico Marx , Zeppo Marx Runtime 69 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Bert Kalmar , Harry Ruby

Who Are the Marx Brothers?

Born in New York City to a family of immigrants in the late 19th century, the brothers Leonard (Chico), Adolph (Harpo), Julius Henry (Groucho), Milton (Gummo) and Herbert (Zeppo) became widely recognized by their stage names. The five brothers seemed destined for a career in the arts from the very beginning, as their mother Minnie insisted that they begin developing performance skills at a very young age. While cinema was still in its infancy during the period in which the Marx brothers entered the entertainment industry, Minnie was convinced that her children had the potential to dominate vaudeville with their stage shows.

Although they would eventually go on to star in many films together, Groucho, Chico, and Gummo Marx began their career as a stage group known as the Three Nightingales; the group was later renamed the “Four Nightingales” when Harpo became a more active member of the troupe in 1910, with both Minnie and their Aunt Hannah occasionally joining them for performances within the subsequent decade. The Three Nightingales developed a style of comedy that included musical performances, poetry readings, and impressions of well-known figures. Much of the group’s popularity was derived from the sense of improvisation that came with their performances; viewers interested in seeing the show multiple times were assured that they would never see the same performance twice.

While it was Minnie’s intention for her children to be musical artists, the Marx brothers began to evolve into a comedy troupe as their musical routine floundered in popularity. The brothers were frequently met with hecklers, and faced some anti-Semetic backlash due to their Jewish heritage. Although their musical skills were of varying quality, there was a spirit of inventiveness that allowed the brothers to develop alternate personas. Many of these personas were based on cultural stereotypes familiar to audiences; Groucho played a German “wise guy,” Chico played a musically literate Italian, Harpo kept his mouth shut and played a harp, and Zeppo was cast as the vaguely American “straight man.” Although the group stopped performing on stage in the early 1920s, these personalities would remain a core part of their act once they began appearing in “talkies.”

Theater Helped Shape the Marx Brothers' Comedy Films

Image via MGM

Although Gummo did not join them in any of their screen performances, the Marx brothers made their cinematic debut in 1921 with the comedy Humor Risk, which is now considered a lost film. Humor Risk was considered a failure because it avoided many of the hallmarks that the brothers had perfected within their stage shows; the film featured very little music, and kept the brothers separated. Although it dampened their prospects for a sustained film career, the Marx brothers eventually found success when Paramount Pictures released their musical comedies The Cocoanuts and Animal Crackers. Both films featured a wildly anarchic sense-of-humor that reflected the flighty origins of their stage work.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Marx brothers’ stage shows had found success because of their sense of currency; their shows were able to address recent news stories and controversies, particularly during the poetically fragile period of time before the United States entered World War I. The political satire developed in the Marx brothers’ stage performances inspired Duck Soup, their 1933 masterpiece that is now considered to be one of the greatest comedy films of all-time. In a parallel to the real-world conflicts that dominated their audiences’ attention, Duck Soup centered on the president of the fictional country of Freedonia (played by Groucho) as he and his secretary (Zeppo) try to avoid a pair of spies (Chico and Harpo) who attempt to seed the roots of conflict. In many ways, Duck Soup was a foundational text within both modern spoof films and the political satire genre.

Music Is Essential to the Marx Brothers' Films

Close

While Zeppo ultimately left the group due to creative conflicts with his family, the Marx brothers honored their musical roots with their 1935 masterpiece A Night at the Opera. Set within the highly respected world of musical theater, the film centered on a musical manager (Groucho), performer (Chico), and their assistant (Harpo) as they fall in love with the opera singers Rosa (Kitty Carlisle) and Ricardo (Allan Jones). While director Sam Wood was responsible for engineering much of the film’s physical comedy, the authentic way A Night at the Opera depicted the trials and tribulations of putting on a live performance felt directly inspired by their own experiences on stage.

A Night at the Opera may have been a creative high point, but the origins of the Marx brothers’ downfall were sown once they left Paramount Pictures for MGM. Producer Irvin Thalberg put a greater emphasis on structure and narrative cohesion that didn’t reflect the more improvisational qualities that were present within their early days as a musical troupe. It unfortunately led to a series of critical disappointments, with 1949’s Love Happy effectively marking the ending of their careers together. Each of the brothers would go on to have relatively successful careers of their own in the subsequent decade, but they never retained the magic that had begun during their first musical performances.

Duck Soup is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

Rent on Prime Video