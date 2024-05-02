The Big Picture Mary & George explores the strained relationship between a mother and son in pursuit of power.

The series stars Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore.

Critics compare the series to The Favourite, praising its queer royal love triangle and strong women.

If there’s one worldwide truth, it’s that family dynamics are tough. Even with the most agreeable, similar relatives, relationships can become strained at times. Now, imagine that one of your parents is using you as a pawn, after raising you to become charming, charismatic, and agreeable, to achieve a higher standing in society, and you have the plot of Starz’s series, Mary & George. Based on the true story of Mary Villiers and her son, George, Julianne Moore (May December) and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue) star as the titular duo who have spent their lives scheming and dreaming of a way to get to the top of the English court. In an exclusive to Collider clip, we have your first look at this week’s episode titled, “The Golden City.”

Boundaries are being pushed between Mary and George as the young man has had enough of his mother’s interference in his life. He’s already managed to seduce King James I (Tony Curran) and has begun to help his family rise in prominence, but Mary may be taking it a step too far this time. This week, trouble has reared its head in the form of an unwanted visitor, the legendary Sir Walter Raliegh. After her son stepped on the King’s toes, Mary thinks he’ll need to go back with his tail between his legs, but George, confident in their connection, knows that it won’t take much to be back in the King’s good graces.

What Are Critics Saying About ‘Mary & George’?

Going into the fifth episode of its debut season, Mary & George is already a hit among critics, including Collider’s Taylor Gates, who not only praised it as a standalone project but also drew some comparisons to Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2019 Academy Award Best Picture nominee, The Favourite.

“The series shares more than a few similarities to The Favourite, with a queer royal love triangle and strong, scheming women — not to mention a dramatic, memorable score and breathtaking cinematography that makes every frame look like an oil painting. (When you can see them, that is. Like many series these days, some scenes are frustratingly dark.) Even the opening credits are visually and musically stunning.”

Filling out the show’s ensemble cast are names including Laurie Davidson (Cats), Sean Gilder (Gangs of New York), Trine Dyrholm (Casanova), Mark O’Halloran (The Virtues), Pearl Chanda (See How They Run), and more.

Check out Collider’s exclusive clip for this week’s episode of Mary & George below and get caught up with the series as it’s now streaming on Starz.

Mary & George 9 10 Release Date April 5, 2024 Creator D. C. Moore Cast Julianne Moore , Nicholas Galitzine , Tony Curran , Laurie Davidson , nicola walker , Niamh Algar , Trine Dyrholm , Sean Gilder , Adrian Rawlins Main Genre History Number of Episodes 7 Network Starz

Watch On Starz