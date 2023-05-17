Coming to AMC and Sky, Mary & George is a historical drama series peeling back the curtain on one of many incredible sagas in the rich tapestry that makes up the Royal Throne of England's story. Courtesy of Variety, first-look images of the show depict Oscar and BAFTA winner Julianne Moore in all her splendor as one of the titular characters, namely Mary Villiers. Moore stars alongside Nicholas Galitzine, who assumes the role of her on-screen son George Villiers. Together, their story helped shape English royalty.

Based upon a true story, Mary & George follows the tale of Mary Villiers (Moore), born in the year 1570, and her son George (Galitzine), whom she tasks with using his charm and good looks to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England, son of Mary Queen of Scots who will be portrayed by Scottish actor Tony Curran (who among other roles is famous for portraying legendary painter Vincent van Gogh in Doctor Who). Through political maneuvering and George becoming the King's lover, the Villiers rise from being mere 'common folk' to two of the most influential people in all of England and trusted advisors to the King, with Mary assuming the title of the Countess of Buckingham. The entangled scandal and politicized romance play amidst the backdrop of the threat of Spanish invasion and growing public unrest towards King James I.

Mary & George was written and executive produced by playwright DC Moore (Killing Eve) who took inspiration from the non-fiction book "The King's Assassin" by author Benjamin Wooley. Taking up the bulk of the directorial work is Oliver Hermanus, who recently guided Bill Nighy to an Oscar nomination in the 2022 film Living. A collaborative production between Hera Pictures and Sky Studios the eight-episode limited series is expected to air later this year on Sky Atlantic in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy. AMC Networks will distribute the series in the U.S. and Canada, along with Australia, New Zealand and India.

Image via AMC/Sky

RELATED:Julianne Moore & Sydney Sweeney To Play Mother-Daughter Duo in Drama Thriller 'Echo Valley'

Who Else Is Starring in Mary & George?

Joining Moore, Galitzine and Curran in the cast of Mary & George is a large roster of stellar performers. The ensemble cast includes the likes of Nicola Walker (The Split), Niamh Algar (The Wonder), Sean Gilder (Slow Horses) and more. Check out the images of Moore and the rest of the cast in their stunning period costumes amidst an equally stunning historical setting below.

4 Images Image via AMC/Sky Image via AMC/Sky Image via AMC/Sky Image via AMC/Sky