Historical dramas can get a bad rap. After all, who doesn’t have a vivid memory or two of being made to slog through a tedious film in history class? It’s a shame considering, to use two adages, that those who fail to learn history are doomed to repeat it and the truth is stranger than fiction. History is not only important, but it can be highly entertaining.

Luckily, the general feeling around these projects seems to be shifting lately — largely because the way these stories are told is evolving as well. You still have your more traditional BBC miniseries (which can be great, don’t get me wrong!), but you also have things like The Crown, which took the world by storm by making its subject matter feel relevant and accessible. And then there’s another subgenre emerging — one that takes more liberty with its accuracy to create an edgy, irreverent experience. I’m happy to report Mary & George not only fits nicely into that niche but is one of the best to do it.

What Is 'Mary & George' About?

Mary & George mainly revolves around its two titular characters: Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore) and her son George (Nicholas Galitzine), from the latter’s birth in the late 1500s to his death in the early 1600s. The show wastes no time telling us exactly what kind of person Mary is, as she considers killing George as soon as he exits her womb. He’s the second son, after all — what good is he to her and her sky-high ambitions since she already has John (Tom Victor)?

It quickly becomes clear that John is not going to be Mary’s ticket to power, as there’s something a little off with him and his behavior. Thus, she pivots to George. Though he’s initially reluctant about playing her games, Mary is sharp and relentless, willing to say and do whatever it takes to land on top — including sending George off to France to learn how to become a top and seduce King James I (Tony Curran).

Throughout several decades, Mary and George both clash and conspire, with each argument and aspiration having hefty political implications as they further embed themselves into the life of James and his family. What happens in the bedroom has consequences in the ballroom and on the battlefield alike. The Villiers eventually find riches and wealth, but at what cost — both to them and to the entire country of England?

'Mary & George' Makes History Hilarious, Horrifying, and Homoerotic

If you’re a fan of Yorgos Lanthimos’ pitch-black humor and penchant for raunch and romance in equal measure, Mary & George will be right up your alley. The series shares more than a few similarities to The Favourite, with a queer royal love triangle and strong, scheming women — not to mention a dramatic, memorable score and breathtaking cinematography that makes every frame look like an oil painting. (When you can see them, that is. Like many series these days, some scenes are frustratingly dark.) Even the opening credits are visually and musically stunning.

The series is also reminiscent of the late, great The Great (which was created by frequent Lanthimos collaborator Tony McNamara, go figure), particularly when it comes to the writing. The dialogue is written and delivered with the driest of wit, and it’s especially delicious to watch two smart, stubborn women — like Mary and rival Lady Hatton (Nicola Walker) — go at it around an impeccably set dinner table. The pacing is swift, keeping everything engaging, not just in terms of conversations but in entire plotlines. The series manages to cover in seven episodes what other shows would take seven seasons to, and it does so in a way that never feels rushed.

This is an especially impressive feat, considering there is a relatively dense historical element — one that viewers may not necessarily be intimately familiar with. Mary & George takes its fair share of liberties with the details, but there’s no denying that the show is steeped in real events and diplomacy. There are a lot of players to keep track of — a lot of names and titles to remember — but apart from a few areas of minor confusion, it’s surprisingly easy to keep it all straight, from the interparliamentary dynamics with Francis Bacon (Mark O'Halloran) and Edward Coke (Adrian Rawlins) to the geopolitical ones with Scotland and Spain.

'Mary & George' Has Plenty of Violence and Sex (Complimentary)

Mary & George doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to being graphic. This is a Starz show, after all, so there’s a fair amount of onscreen violence and sex. However, the series primarily uses both not simply for shock value but rather to flesh out the characters and elicit surprising emotions from its audience. For example, we are privy to several executions, and although we are rooting for them to happen to an extent, the show firmly getting us on Mary and George’s sides, it’s nausea-inducing to see a mother ripped away from her child as soon as she gives birth to be put to death or watch a man beheaded with an ax.

The show is also incredibly, unapologetically gay. Heterosexual relationships are, for the most part, shown as bland at best and miserable at worst — necessary transactions to secure legacies and titles. The homosexual dynamics, on the other hand, are full of passion, indulgence, and romance. This is true not only for James, George, and the other men they sleep with, but there’s excellent — and frankly purer — sapphic representation between Mary and her unlikely lover, a sex worker named Sandie (Niamh Algar). It’s refreshing to see the show unabashedly embrace its queerness and allow its LGBTQ+ leads to be very, very flawed for a change — not because of their sexuality but because they’re multi-dimensional people.

Julianne Moore Could — And Should — Win Her Second Emmy for 'Mary & George'

Julianne Moore is downright phenomenal as Mary, commanding every scene she’s in as she pulls puppet strings from the shadows. She can be cold and calculating, cunning and cruel in a way that will make your jaw drop over and over again. She can seamlessly cut down those who seemingly tower over her in size and status alike, throwing out wickedly clever lines as casually as if they were candies from a parade float. But it’s the glimpses we get of the nurturing mother behind the formidable murderess that sets her apart. She’s a hard woman — there’s no denying that — but she has her soft spots. She cares for and protects John despite his issues and the fact he can’t help her rise through the ranks, and she has a real connection to Sandie. Moore makes an extremely complex role look easy, allowing us to see her more vulnerable and human side under all the elaborate clothes, makeup, and bravado.

Between Red, White & Royal Blue and Bottoms last year and The Idea of You coming up, Galitzine is having a moment — and for good reason. He more than holds his own alongside Moore, and it’s his journey as George that requires the most change and range. He must go from a meek and insecure boy to a determined and cunning man, transforming into the monster his mother made and ultimately struggles to control. It’s fascinating to watch his evolution.

Rounding out the main trio is King James I himself. Though in lesser hands, he could simply be a prop — a symbolic object of power — Tony Curran gives him depth and sensitivity. An enigmatic figure at first, the audience slowly peels back his layers along with George. He’s one of the most powerful people in the world, but we can’t help but have empathy for him, even when he’s acting volatile or allowing himself to be swayed. How do you trust that anyone likes you for you instead of as a tool to get what they want — a means to an end? How do you handle the pressure of having the entirety of England counting on you to achieve prosperity and peace?

'Mary & George' Gives Each Character Their Moment

The central dynamics of Mary, George, and James unfold like an exciting game of chess, and some subplots are just as compelling, especially when it comes to the women. Like Mary, no woman is relegated simply by their position as wife or mother by the show, even if they are by the world. Frances’ (Amelia Gething) fight for agency and desperation not to marry John is gutwrenching — even more so when you consider Mary’s role in spearheading it. It’s fascinating and heartbreaking watching Mary continue a vicious cycle to get ahead, perpetuating the same kind of abuse she suffered and dooming Frances to a fate she was forced to bear for many years.

George’s wife-to-be Katherine (Mirren Mack) attempts to carve out her own destiny, too, utilizing the small bit of leverage and control she has. Her situation may be bleak, but the show gives her a personality and voice instead of showing her as merely passive collateral. Even Jean (Khalil Ben Gharbia), who introduces George to a world of desire, only appears in the pilot, but he makes a lasting impression and impact on George and the audience alike. No second or supporting role is wasted.

Mary & George is what happens when a show is firing on all cylinders, as it features a bevy of talented performers with great chemistry delivering fantastically written material. Not only that, but it’s delivered in a beautifully crafted package with remarkable aesthetics and an equally extraordinary soundtrack to boot. This show — like King James I — rules hard.

Mary & George Mary & George is an irreverent and intriguing historical drama firing on all cylinders. 9 10 Pros Julianne Moore gives an Emmy-worthy performance alongside an equally impressive supporting cast.

The writing is sharp and clever, both well-paced and easy to follow.

The series boasts a gorgeous cinematography and score. Cons It can be occasionally difficult to keep all the characters and their titles straight.

Mary & George premieres April 5 on Starz in the U.S.

