A new trailer for Mary & George, the upcoming miniseries about how the Countess of Buckingham trained her son to seduce the King of England, has been released. Filled with drama, betrayal and ambition, the story will take audiences through what Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore) went through in order to become more powerful and influential during King James I's (Tony Curran) reign. The premise is based on Benjamin Woolley's non-fiction book, "The King's Assassin: The Secret Plot to Murder King James I", with the entire plan revolving around George (Nicholas Galitzine), Mary's unpredictable son.

The new trailer for Mary & George reminds audiences how the miniseries is a period piece, with the costumes and production design doing everything in their power to take viewers back to the seventeenth century. Mary also returns to remind her son of the secret plan she came up with, which involves George seducing the King to gain influence on him and the British elite. If Mary's plan works, she'll have an immense amount of leverage over King James I, setting up the stage for her to do whatever she wants thanks to her son's actions. Mary & George will reveal if everything will work out for the mother and son, or if someone will discover their intentions.

D.C. Moore, who has written material for both Killing Eve and Temple, was the creator of the television adaptation, bringing the charm of Woolley's book to the small screen. Oliver Hermanus served as the lead director for Mary & George, as well as an executive producer. The filmmaker previously worked on Living, a drama where Bill Nighy portrayed a bureaucrat in the county Public Works department who must confront a devastating disease. The creative team behind Mary & George is ready to let the world know what truly happened between the King and Mary's son.

Julianne Moore's Next Adventure

Before she could be seen plotting to gain power during King James I's reign during the events of Mary & George, Julianne Moore was recently appeared in May December, the acclaimed drama film directed by Todd Haynes. The feature also stars Natalie Portman, as a controversial age gap in a relationship is explored across time. On the other hand, Nicholas Galitzine recently starred as Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue, a romantic comedy in which the first son of the United States falls in love with a British prince. Both performers are ready to take on a very different type of project once Mary & George premieres.

You can check out the trailer for Mary & George below, before the miniseries premieres on Starz later this year: