In the past, someone's station in life defined everything about them, from what they should wear to who they should marry. It can be quite inspiring when some people refuse to let their life be defined by society's rules, and they chart their way. And sure that's great, but the new trailer for Mary & George starring Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore focuses on something different. Set in a period where queer people had to hide who they were, women were meant to submit, and sex was taboo -- at least for the ordinary person -- Mary and her son George weaponize these very things.

The new Mary & George trailer leans into the scandalous parts of Mary and George as a narrator recounts the open secrets about the mother and son duo. Rumors and gossip are the fuel that runs this society and rumors are that Mary is not an upstanding lady. What sort of lady flaunts rules and seduces maidens? But that's not the last of it, as the narrator says. George, the lady's son, has certain proclivities for the male sex, something they define as a sodomite. And in this case, the rumors are true, because George seduces male members of the household. The trailer leaves nothing to the imagination as George beds several men and women.

But to make their luck, Mary and George must focus on a man of higher station, and that's King James I. And so they plot to get George into the King's bed, hoping it'll turn their fortunes around. George does a great job because the king is whipped and wants no one but him, but that presents problems. George is wildly unpredictable, and it's not his dream to spend the rest of his life shackled to some man. He wants the freedom to be anyone and be with anyone. So he reverts to his nature and begins getting in bed with the whole court. The trailer features various sexual exploits of George, from a romantic rendezvous with the King to casual lust-driven romps with boys, girls, men, and women of the court.

Mary still has her eyes on the prize, but there are a lot of obstacles to cross in a court full of backstabbers and betrayers. Everyone is looking out for themselves, and they are not above doing anything to ensure their survival. A sexy affair can turn murderous in a split second. Trust is built and broken just as easily, while exploitation is the order of the day.

Who Are the People Behind 'Mary & George'?

Image via AMC/Sky

D.C. Moore exposes the hidden part of King James I's life and his affair with George, adapting Benjamin Woolley's non-fiction book. He has written for shows like Killing Eve. Oliver Hermanus serves as the lead director and executive producer for Mary & George. The show features a sizable ensemble led by Galitzine (Red White & Royal Blue), Moore (Julianne), and Tony Curran as King James I. Other cast members include Nicola Walker, Niamh Algar, Trine Dyrholm, Sean Gilder, Adrian Rawlins, Mark O’Halloran, Laurie Davidson, Samuel Blenkin, Jacob McCarthy, Tom Victor, Alice Grant, Amelia Gething, Mirren Mack, Rina Mahoney and Simon Russell Beale.

The show premieres April 5 on Starz in the US. Watch the steamy trailer below.