Things are heating up in 17th-century England with Starz's latest limited series, Mary & George. The upcoming period drama follows Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore), a woman whose unbridled ambition clashes with the societal norms of Jacobean England. As her son George (Nicholas Galitzine) embarks on a daring mission to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England (Tony Curran), political intrigue and forbidden romance ensue, propelling the Villiers from obscurity to the epicenter of England’s power dynamics.

Unfolding a tapestry of power, passion, and politics, Mary & George promises a visually stunning and emotionally charged exploration of ambition, intrigue, and scandalous love. Both provocative and irresistible, the show’s stellar ensemble cast is set to bring audiences an immersive experience into the heart of a bygone era where every scene resonates with allure.

Produced by playwright D. C. Moore, known for his work on Killing Eve, Mary & George is bound to shake things up in the royal monarchy. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Mary & George.

Mary & George Release Date 2024-00-00 Creator D. C. Moore Cast Julianne Moore , Nicholas Galitzine , Tony Curran , Laurie Davidson , nicola walker , Niamh Algar , Trine Dyrholm , Sean Gilder , Adrian Rawlins Main Genre History Genres Drama Number of Episodes 7 Network Starz

Image via Sky Group

All seven episodes of Mary & George are set to air on Starz in 2024. Although a specific date has not yet been set. Originally set to air on AMC, Mary & George has found a new home on Starz, joining the network’s lineup of period dramas. Although a specific date has yet to be confirmed, be sure to stick around for future updates.

In the meantime, audiences can catch the latest shows on Starz.

Watch the Teaser for 'Mary & George'

While the full trailer has yet to be released, the latest teaser for Mary & George has sent shockwaves through the kingdom, offering a glimpse into an audaciously provocative take on the traditional period drama genre. Moore and Galitzine come together as cunning mother and son, starring in this historical psychodrama set in Jacobean England. Moore plays the ambitious Marry Villiers, hungry for power but constrained by societal norms. Her son, George (Galitzine), becomes the unexpected key to her aspirations as he captures the attention of

King James I (Curran), leading to a controversial tale that promises to create a storm in 17th-century England.

In a landscape dominated by elegant period dramas, Mary & George stands out as a bold addition, where intrigue knows no bounds, and the pursuit of power comes at a price measured in both blood and desire. As audiences await the series’ arrival, the teaser sets the stage for a riveting plot that challenges the traditional norms of what we consider proper historical storytelling. Get ready to be transported to a realm where ambition reigns supreme, and the stakes are as high as the drama is alluring.

Who Stars in 'Mary & George'?

Close

Oscar and BAFTA winner Moore stars as one half of the show’s titular duo, Mary Villiers. Moore has graced the screen in both independent films and blockbuster hits. Her repertoire includes memorable roles in movies such as Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and Far from Heaven. Most recently, she starred alongside Natalie Portman and Charles Melton in Todd Haynes' critically acclaimed dark comedy film May December.

Playing Mary Viller’s son George is Galitzine. The actor’s performances in Cinderella and Purple Hearts have garnered widespread attention, but it was his leading role in Prime Video's queer romantic comedy Red, White, and Royal Blue, alongside Taylor Zakhar Perez, that truly propelled him into the spotlight. And the momentum doesn't stop there – shortly after, he showcased his talent in the raunchy comedy Bottoms, co-starring with Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edeberi.

The ensemble cast also boasts esteemed talents such as Tony Curran (Your Honor) as King James VI and I, Nicola Walker (The Split) as Elizabeth Hatton, Niamh Algar (The Wonder) as Sandie, Sean Gilder (Slow Horses) as Sir Thomas Compton, Laurie Davidson (Cats) as Robert Carr, Trine Dyrholm (Queen of Hearts) as Queen Anne, Adrian Rawlins (Harry Potter) as Sir Edward Coke, and Mark O'Halloran (Adam & Paul) as Sir Francis Bacon.

What Is 'Mary & George' About?

Image via Starz

Derived from historical events, the story of Mary & George unfolds with Mary Villiers, born in 1570, and her son George. Mary Beaumont faced financial hardship when she wed the affluent farmer Sir George Villiers, bearing him four children before his demise. Recognizing the potential in her second son, also named George, Mary ensured he received an exceptional education. Entrusted by his mother, George is assigned the task of using his charisma and attractiveness to captivate King James VI of Scotland and I of England. Catching the eye of England’s new king, James I, George soon became the monarch’s “favorite”, a term denoting an intimate companion.

As political intrigue unfolds and George becomes the King’s lover, the Villiers ascend from their common origins to become influential figures and trusted advisors to the King. Accumulating significant political power, George ascended to become the first Duke of Buckingham and cultivated ties with James’ son, Charles. Despite maintaining influence under Charles I after James' passing in 1625, George earned a reputation for incompetence and arrogance in state matters, becoming widely detested. His life met a tragic end in 1628 when he was assassinated by a discontented army officer, with the British public hailing the assassin as a hero due to their disdain for George. Mary's ambitions were thwarted upon her death four years later, marking the conclusion of a complex and intriguing historical saga.

The official synopsis from Starz reads:

Mary & George is an audacious historical psychodrama starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore (Still Alice) and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), about a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I. Based on a scandalous true story, the seven-part limited series is coming to STARZ in 2024.

Who Is Making 'Mary & George'?

Image via Sky Group

Mary & George is inspired by Benjamin Wooley's non-fiction book "The King's Assassin." Wooley's exploration delves into the demise of King James, where Wooley skillfully introduces a captivating figure as the focal point of this significant historical event. Crafted and executive produced by playwright D. C. Moore, known for his work on Killing Eve, Mary & George sees a significant directorial contribution from Oliver Hermanus.

A joint effort between Hera Pictures and Sky Studios, the limited series is anticipated to be broadcast later this year on Sky Atlantic across the United Kingdom. Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy. The distribution of the series in the United States and Canada, as well as in Australia, New Zealand, and India, will be handled by AMC Networks.