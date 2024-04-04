17th-century England gets a lot more scandalous in Starz’s latest limited series, Mary & George. Inspired by true historical events, the period drama brings audiences to Jacobean society, focusing on Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore), whose relentless ambition clashes with the rigid norms of her time. Alongside her son George (Nicholas Galitzine), Mary embarks on a daring journey. With the hopes of obtaining power and position, Mary sends George to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England (Tony Curran). Their endeavors unleash a whirlwind of forbidden desires and political machinations, catapulting the Villiers family from the shadows of anonymity to the forefront of England’s empire.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, Mary & George promises to break the boundaries of traditional period dramas. Without further ado, here’s where you can watch Mary & George.

Mary & George 9 10 Release Date April 5, 2024 Creator D. C. Moore Cast Julianne Moore , Nicholas Galitzine , Tony Curran , Laurie Davidson , nicola walker , Niamh Algar , Trine Dyrholm , Sean Gilder , Adrian Rawlins Main Genre History Number of Episodes 7 Network Starz

Is 'Mary & George' Streaming Online?

Audiences can watch Mary & George starting Friday, April 5 on the Starz streaming app. New subscribers can choose from two available plans.

The monthly plan, which usually goes for $9.99 per month, is currently going for $2.99 per month. Meanwhile, the semi-annual plan, normally priced at $45.99 per 6 months, is being offered for only $19.99 per 6 months. The special rates apply for 3 months and are offered at the time of writing.

Watch on Starz

Is 'Mary & George' Premiering on TV?

Mary & George will have its linear TV premiere on the Starz channel on April 5 at 9:00 PM ET/PT and 10:00 PM ET/PT in Canada. New episodes will be released every Friday at the same time.

Can You Watch 'Mary & George' Without Starz?

If you’re in the United Kingdom, you can catch Mary & George on Sky Atlantic. Unlike in the States, the show premiered earlier in the UK, on March 5. Currently, all episodes are available for viewing on the Sky TV library.

Watch the 'Mary & George' Trailer

Check out the official Starz synopsis for Mary & George.

“Mary & George is inspired by the unbelievable true story of Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore), who moulded her beautiful and charismatic son, George (Nicholas Galitzine), to seduce King James I (Tony Curran) and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors. And with England’s place on the world stage under threat from outside forces and rioters taking to the streets to denounce the King, the stakes could not have been higher. Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with her ruthless political steel, Mary married her way up the ranks, bribed politicians, colluded with criminals and clawed her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own. Mary & George is a dangerously daring historical psychodrama about an outrageous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the court of England and the bed of King James I.”

What’s the 'Mary & George' Episode Schedule?

Check out the complete episode schedule for Mary & George.

Episode # Title Release Date Synopsis Episode 101 “The Second Son” April 5, 2024 Mary Villiers develops a cunning plan to transform her family’s fortunes forever, but first she must convince her beautiful but disobedient son George to rise to the occasion and claim their destiny. Episode 102 “The Hunt” April 12, 2024 Mary resorts to drastic measures to earn George an opportunity to impress the King. George must pull out all the stops and go head-to-head with Earl Somerset in order to stand out and prove himself to the King. Episode 103 “Not So Much By Love As By Awe” April 19, 2024 With Somerset keeping George on the back foot, Mary must find a way to make allies fast and overcome the Somersets or risk losing everything. Meanwhile, Francis Bacon senses an opportunity to influence George. Episode 104 “The Wolf & The Lamb” April 26, 2024 George faces a daunting trip to Scotland with an erratic and closed-off King James. Elsewhere, Mary attempts to enforce the marriage of John and Frances, but a fired-up Lady Hatton stands in her way. Episode 105 “The Golden City” May 3, 2024 A political crisis triggered by the return of the legendary and infamous Sir Walter Raleigh drives a wedge between Mary, George, and King James. Episode 106 "The Queen is Dead” May 10, 2024 Anti-Spanish riots have taken hold of the city, and with the Crown plunged into debt, George stands to lose everything. Meanwhile, Mary faces devastating consequences when she overplays her hand. Episode 107 “War” May 17, 2024 George embarks on a monumental and historical trip to Spain with Prince Charles in a bid to ease English and Spanish tensions and avoid war. Mary attempts one last throw of the dice to ensure absolute power.

More Period Dramas Like 'Mary & George' You Can Watch Right Now

'The Buccaneers' (2023)

English high society is shaken by the arrival of America’s newly rich. Set in the 1870s, the series follows five young, affluent women, daughters of the American nouveau riche, who are granted exclusive access to London’s elite society during debutante season. As they grace the ballrooms in search of suitors, their vibrant personalities clash with the entrenched traditions of England. Navigating through strict social norms, these women discover the complexities of friendship, love, and societal expectations in a time when female ambition and independence are considered unorthodox. Originally airing in late 2023, The Buccaneers has been greenlit for a second season.

'Bridgerton' (2020)

Produced by Shondaland, a.k.a. the powerhouse behind Grey’s Anatomy, the Bridgerton series primarily focuses on Regency London’s cutthroat marriage scene. Here, young women from respectable backgrounds, like Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), step into the social whirl with dreams of replicating their parents’ love stories, driven by genuine affection. As the season of matchmaking unfolds, the enigmatic Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) stirs up scandals through her high-society gossip column. The heat doesn’t stop there. When one of London’s most eligible bachelors, Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), causes a stir in Daphne’s heart, things are going to get even more explosive.

'The Tudors' (2007)

Set against the backdrop of England’s Renaissance era, The Tudors chronicles the highs and lows of King Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), as he strives to secure his empire and legacy through a male heir. As the king grows desperate for an offspring, little does he know that there’s someone else in the shadows manipulating his power. It doesn’t help that King Henry has a growing obsession with Anne Boleyn (Natalie Dormer), which eventually causes a rift in his marriage to Catherine of Aragon (Maria Doyle Kennedy). As the personal becomes political, the series is a gripping portrayal of one of England’s most iconic historical periods.

