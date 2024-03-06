The Big Picture Mary Astor faced challenges while transitioning to talkies, as 20th Century Fox dubbed her voice "too low."

Astor prevailed against expectations and excelled across all genres, but delivered especially multifaceted performances in The Maltese Falcon and The Great Lie .

Astor's enduring legacy includes an Oscar win, a successful writing career, and portraying a string of dynamically complex women.

The invention of sound is, arguably, the film industry's defining technological development. After audiences' rapturous reception to The Jazz Singer, movie production would never be the same. Although a wonder, transitioning into talkies wasn’t a walk in the park for everyone. Some established actors weren’t interested in this new technique, believing they only needed their faces to work magic. Others couldn't adapt for a myriad of reasons: personal circumstances, audiences not connecting auditorily with their favorite performer, or studio interference (all scenarios Singin' in the Rain fondly parodied). The lattermost fate almost befell the great Mary Astor. A prolific actress best known for her most celebrated film, The Maltese Falcon, Astor's career began in the silent realm. Imagine a world where her contributions ended in the same era because her studio fired her — just because of her voice.

Why Was Mary Astor Fired?

Mary Astor's enigmatic and strikingly hypnotic presence propelled her fast rise through the industry ranks. After participating in beauty pageants as a teen and catching the eyes of executives at Paramount Pictures, she worked with silent-era megastars like Buster Keaton, John Barrymore, and Douglas Fairbanks. Once talkies became Hollywood's future, Astor, now with Fox Studios (the precursor to 20th Century Fox), took a voice test. As her autobiography My Life on Film reveals, the studio declared her results "too deep" — the implication being she didn’t sound traditionally feminine enough. (Insert eye roll here.) Despite having almost 40 silent films under her belt in under a decade, Fox released her from her contract.

Spurned from work, Astor became a celebrated stage actress. Her live performances were impressive enough to make the powers that be "reevaluate" their mistake. Astor returned to the silver screen and diversified her portfolio across all genres: mysteries, crime thrillers, sizzling Pre-Code romances, rom-coms, adventure, and sophisticated dramas. She collaborated with stars as massive as Clark Gable, Jean Harlow, Claudette Colbert, Judy Garland, and William Powell (with Powell as a detective, no less), before making history alongside Humphrey Bogart in The Maltese Falcon as one of film noir’s defining femme fatales, Brigid O'Shaughnessy.

Mary Astor’s Performance in ‘The Maltese Falcon’ Made History

Astor won the role of The Maltese Falcon's scheming villainess against competition as stiff and established as Ingrid Bergman, Joan Bennet, Olivia de Havilland, and Loretta Young. A film that thrives on its dialogue, Astor's performance in Falcon is by turns soulful and sly and disarming and duplicitous, presenting a femme fatale that's tormented, sympathetic, and lethal. On a dime, the vulnerable eyes that glitter with manipulative tears become a metaphorical dagger hidden up her sleeve. As Brigid and Sam Spade (Bogart's famed detective) jostle for power, the actors keep pace in a dance built upon wordplay and body language. Even after Brigid's tearful last words have revealed her as the piece's primary antagonist, she's a mystery as complex as Falcon's infamously twisty plot. What does she truly feel? Does she feel at all? Spade pronounces with a wicked grin, "Oh, you are dangerous," and his joy mirrors ours. Through her multifaceted, quickly evolving performance, Astor sets the shining standard by which other morally dubious, devious, and complex women would follow.

That same year (1941), Astor scored the ultimate flex against her doubters by winning a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for The Great Lie. She and co-star Bette Davis declared the women's picture melodrama to be "soap opera drivel," so the two powerful women "gleefully" adjusted the script to suit them. Davis had insisted the studio cast Astor "not only because [Davis] admired Astor as an actress," but because of Astor's studied skill as a piano player. Between Falcon and Great Lie, Astor stated, "If'd had my druthers, I would have preferred getting my Oscar for The Maltese Falcon," but noted that Davis "handed The Great Lie to me on a silver platter." Beginning her career as a teenage ingénue, Astor had steadily yet readily evolved into playing complicated, dynamic women, forces of nature who made the world bow to their whims or died trying.

Mary Astor’s Story Is Triumphant

Content to play supporting roles, Astor later joined the ensemble casts of the classics Meet Me In St. Louis and Little Women. Unfortunately, this coincided with Hollywood pushing her into maternal roles; aka, the only place Hollywood knows to put many actresses above 35. Astor found it dull playing mother figure after mother figure. Having discovered her true passion as a writer, she retired in 1964 on her own terms and penned two bestselling autobiographies — one about her life, one about her career — and several novels along the way.

Ultimately, Astor's story is one of endurance as much as it is flexibility. She defied the odds at every turn, surviving abuse, depression, grief, scandals, and alcoholism. She liberated herself from her abusive parents, who emotionally, physically, and financially controlled her (not content with siphoning away her paychecks over the years, they sued her after Astor moved out of the house). Kenneth Hawks, her first husband, tragically passed away. A ferocious child custody battle with her second husband, Franklyn Thorpe, involved Thorpe exposing a diary supposedly full of Astor's extramarital affairs. According to TCM, "while the document was ultimately ruled inadmissible due to pages having been removed, its existence was widely reported in the highly excitable press."

Remarkably, especially for a 1930s ruled by the Hays Code, Astor rose above a scandal that tore other actresses' careers to shreds. When deploying a quick Google Search about the actress, more often than not, the algorithm pulls up a quote from British New Wave director Lindsay Anderson: "When two or three who love the cinema are gathered together," he stated, "the name of Mary Astor always comes up, and everybody agrees that she was an actress of special attraction, whose qualities of depth and reality always seemed to illuminate the parts she played.” Indeed, Astor left her permanent mark. She prevailed against nearly every circumstance imaginable — technological developments, and biased assumptions about her voice, were just the first things she left in the dust.

