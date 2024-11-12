This holiday season, Netflix chose a different approach to one of the most famous Biblical stories of all. In early December, the streamer is releasing Mary, a coming-of-age drama that tells the story of the birth of Jesus through the eyes of his mother (played by Silent Game's Noa Cohen). The epic movie will center around the life of Mary of Nazareth and the hate she was forced to endure with Joseph (Ido Tako) and her newborn baby after King Herod (Anthony Hopkins) orders that the Messiah be killed before he has a chance to grow up. The streamer released the trailer today, and the movie is set to premiere on December 6.

It's not like anyone thought that Mary had it easy: she lived in a time when not only misogyny was rampant, but men had a say over nearly all decisions that women made. Aside from all that, she was trusted with the mission of carrying one of the most revolutionary entities ever in her womb. As the trailer makes it clear, she had a pretty tough journey but at the same time managed to keep an uplifting stance because she knew that all she was enduring was for the greater good.

Mary is also not going to stray away from the Bible story's most sinister and evoking moments, with Satan himself being a character in the story. The master of evil is played by Eamon Farren (The Dig). The cast of Mary also features Stephanie Nur (Lioness) as Salome, Susan Brown (Game of Thrones) as Anna the Prophetess, Ori Pfeffer (Hacksaw Ridge) as Joachim, Gudmundur Thorvaldsson (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga) as Marcellus and Dudley O’Shaughnessy (Top Boy) as Gabriel.

'Mary' Will Show a Different Side of Mary of Nazareth

The biblical epic is directed by D.J. Caruso, who previously helmed standout titles like I Am Number Four, Disturbia, and The Disappointments Room. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Caruso spoke about his approach to Mary and how he felt this was a story worth telling:

"We often think of her as the iconic mother of Jesus, but in this film, you'll see her in a different way. Mary was a smart, strong-willed young woman facing monumental challenges: overcoming social stigma, evading a jealous king, and bearing the weight of a world-changing destiny. While she had fears and doubts, her courage and faith drove her to embrace her divine purpose. This film shines a light on that journey. By the film's end, you will see that she has blossomed into the iconic Mary that so many adore. Additionally, few people know the story of Mary's birth — her parents' quest to have a child and the miraculous outcome that resulted."

Netflix debuts Mary on December 6. You can check out the trailer above.